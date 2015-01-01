पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:वेंकटेश बालाजी को लगाया 141 व्यंजनों का भाेग, एक हजार फूलाें की माला चढ़ाई

अलवर5 घंटे पहले
रामकिशन काॅलाेनी, काला कुअां स्थित वेंकटेश बालाजी दिव्य धाम में गुरुवार काे अन्नकूट महाेत्सव का आयाेजन हुआ। इस अवसर पर भगवान काे 141 व्यंजनों का भोग लगाया गया। काेराेना महामारी के कारण इस बार श्रद्धालुअाें काे सार्वजनिक रूप से अन्नकूट (कढ़ी, बाजरा, चावल, मूंग, मिक्स सब्जी) के प्रसाद का वितरण नहीं किया गया। स्वामी सुदर्शनाचार्य महाराज ने बताया कि सुबह पांच ब्राह्मणाें ने विष्णु सहस्त्रनाम का पाठ किया। इसके बाद 108 तुलसी नाम अर्चना की गई।

भगवान वेंकटेश बालाजी की प्रतिमा का पंचामृत से अभिषेक कर एक हजार कमल के फूलाें की माला पहनाई गई। गाय का पूजन कर भगवान काे भाेग लगाकर झांकी सजाई गई। शाम पांच बजे बाद श्रद्धालुओं काे मंदिर में प्रवेश दिया गया। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालन करते हुए प्रसाद वितरित किया गया। इस अवसर पर स्वामी सुदर्शनाचार्य ने अन्नकूट महोत्सव का महत्व बताते हुए कहा कि पूर्व काल में खेत-खलिहान से नया अनाज जब घर पहुंचता था, तो इंद्र के प्रति कृतज्ञता जताने के लिए किसानों द्वारा इस नए अन्न का भोग लगाया जाता था।

द्वापर युग में भगवान कृष्ण ने इस परंपरा को तोड़ते हुए संदेश दिया कि प्रकृति ही परमात्मा का स्वरूप है। उन्होंने गिरिराज जी का पूजन करवाया था, तभी से अन्नकूट महोत्सव का आयाेजन हाेने लगा। सुदर्शनाचार्य ने कहा कि प्रकृति ही परमात्मा का स्वरूप है।

भगवान ने श्रीमद् भागवत महापुराण में कहा कि यदि प्रकृति रूठ जाती है तो संसार में संक्रमण फैल जाता है जो आज प्रत्यक्ष दिखाई पड़ रहा है। जल, अग्नि, वायु, आकाश, पृथ्वी पंचमहाभूत को पवित्र रखना प्रत्येक मनुष्य का कर्तव्य है। प्रकृति सुरक्षित है तो हम सुरक्षित हैं इसीलिए भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने गिरिराज जी का पूजन कराया था।

