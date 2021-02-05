पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बारिश-ओले गिरने के बाद ठंड बढ़ी:​​​​​​​अलवर में कई जगहों पर पानी भरा, अगले दिन मौसम पूरी तरफ साफ

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजिर्ष कॉलेज खेल मैदान पर भरा पानी। - Dainik Bhaskar
राजिर्ष कॉलेज खेल मैदान पर भरा पानी।

जिले में गुरुवार देर शाम को बारिश व ओले गिरने के अगले दिन शुक्रवार को मौमस पूरी तरह बदल गया। सुबह से ही धूप निकल गई। लेकिन, ओलों की बारिश के कारण ठंड का असर भी बढ़ गया है। जिले में न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। फरवरी माह के पहले सप्ताह में बारिश के साथ ओले गिरने का असर आगामी दो-तीन दिन तक ठंडक के रूप में देखने को मिल सकता है। हालांकि, शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही धूप निकलन से सर्दी से काफी राहत भी मिली है। लेकिन, आमजन को पिछले दो-तीन दिनों की तुलना में कुछ अधिक सर्दी का अहसास हुआ है।

ओलों से नुकसान, बारिश से फायदा
किसानों का कहना है कि जहां ओले गिरे हैं, वहां सरसों की अगेती फसल को नुकसान भी हुआ है। लेकिन, बहुत अधिक नुकसान होने की सूचना नहीं है। हालांकि, बारिश से खेती में फायदा है। फसलों में सिंचाई भी हो गई। इसके अलावा बारिश के पानी से फसलों पर रौनक बढ़ेगी। मतलब अच्छी पैदावार हो सकेगी। यह बारिश एक मावठ की तरह ही काम करेगी।

खेल मैदान में पानी भरा मिला
शहर के राजर्षि कॉलेज के खेल मैदान में सुबह बारिश का पानी भरा मिला। जिसके कारण सुबह-शाम घूमने आने वाले लोगों को परेशानी भी झेलनी पड़ी है। खेल मैदान पर दौड़ का अभ्यास करने वाले युवाओं को मशक्कत भी करनी पड़ी है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड33-0 (14.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंकरीब 8 महीने बाद 1.50 लाख से नीचे आया एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा, 36 में से 20 राज्यों में सिर्फ 6450 मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें