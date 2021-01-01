पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्ञापन:टैंकर चालकों की हड़ताल से राजगढ़ में पानी की व्यवस्था लड़खड़ाई, वाशिंदों में आक्रोश

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उपखंड अधिकारी व जलदाय विभाग के अधिशाषी अभियंता को अलग-अलग ज्ञापन सौंपे

शहर में पांच दिनों से पानी टैंकरों चालकों की हड़ताल से पेयजल व्यवस्था ठप होने को लेकर वाशिंदों में रोष व्याप्त है। लोगों ने सोमवार को उपखंड अधिकारी व जलदाय विभाग के अधिशाषी अभियंता को अलग-अलग ज्ञापन सौंपे। एसडीएम को पालिका अध्यक्ष सतीश दुहारिया के नेतृत्व में व अधिशाषी अभियंता को पालिका उपाध्यक्ष मौसम बाई के नेतृत्व में पार्षद व वाशिंदों ने ज्ञापन सौंप जल्द समस्या समाधान की मांग की। ज्ञापन में बताया कि करीब पांच दिनों से टैंकर चालकों की हड़ताल होने से समस्त वार्डों में पेयजल समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई है।

वाशिंदों का कहना है कि लोगों को दूर दराज से पानी लाकर अपनी प्यास बुझानी पड़ रही है। टैंकर चालकों की हठधर्मिता व प्रशासन का डर नही होने से लोग पानी की बूंद-बूंद को मोहताज हो गए है। विगत पांच दिनों से वाटर सप्लायर यूनियन विद्युत विभाग की ओर से बोरिंगों पर वीसीआर की कार्यवाही किए जाने के विरोध में हड़ताल कर पानी सप्लाई नही किए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। यूनियन के लोगों ने बताया कि अधिकांशतया लोगों के पास एग्रीकल्चर कनेक्शन है।जबकी निगम कॉमर्शियल कनेक्शन से टैंकर भरे जाने की बात कह वीसीआर भरने पर आमादा है।

टैंकर चालकों के पानी की सप्लाई बंद किए जाने के निर्णय के बाद अब आमजन को घरों में पानी की किल्लत का सामना करना पड़ा रहा है। वहीं बाजार में भी आरओ के लिए पानी नहीं मिलने से शहर में कैम्पर से की जाने वाली सप्लाई भी प्रभावित हो गई। शहर में इन्ही टेंकरो से जलदाय विभाग की टंकियों सहित अन्य कार्यों में पानी की सप्लाई की जाती है।

हड़ताल पर होने से कारखानों सहित अन्य कामकाज भी ठप हो गए। वाशिंदों ने 26 जनवरी तक सप्लाई शुरू नही होने पर राजगढ़ बंद की चेतावनी दी है। एसडीएम केशव कुमार मीणा व अधिशाषी अभियंता प्रकाशचंद मीणा ने बताया कि टैंकर चालकों से वार्ता की जा रही है। शीघ्र ही समस्या का समाधान निकाला जा सकेगा। इस अवसर पर अनिल गुप्ता, भीमसिंह, पार्षद प्रशांत जोहरी, प्रेमनारायण पटेल, रूपनारायण मीणा, पवन नरुका, अनु चितोशिया व शंकर राजपूत सहित पार्षद व वाशिंदे मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser