जांच:हम कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहे, बस बता रहे हैं कि अधिकारी-कर्मचारी ठीक से काम करें

अलवर4 घंटे पहले
  • निरीक्षण को लेकर विभागों में खौफ के सवाल पर संभागीय आयुक्त बोले

संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. समित शर्मा के निर्देशों पर बुधवार को संभाग के सरकारी कार्यालयों में निरीक्षण हुआ। खुद डाॅ. समित शर्मा ने भी जयपुर से अलवर तक के कार्यक्रम में करीब 12 निरीक्षण किए। अलवर के सामान्य चिकित्सालय में करीब 10-15 मिनट के निरीक्षण के बाद शर्मा ने पत्रकारों से बातचीत में कहा कि यह सपोर्टिव सुपरविजन है। यदि कहीं कोई काम पूरा नहीं हुआ है तो हमने उसे डांटा नहीं है बल्कि समझाया है कि यदि आपने अभी तक यह पूरा नहीं किया तो कर लें, आगामी निरीक्षण में ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि हमने सिकंदरा में एक पंचायत देखी, जिसमें बोर्ड पर कुछ पुताई की जा रही थी। हमें मालूम था कि वह कल तक यह नहीं कर पाया, लेकिन हमने इस पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की बल्कि आगामी समय के लिए तैयार रहने के लिए कहा। भास्कर ने सवाल पूछा कि इस निरीक्षण को लेकर पिछले चार-पांच दिनों से तैयारियों के अलावा विभागीय अधिकारियों में खौफ का माहौल है। इस पर संभागीय आयुक्त बोले कि खौफ जैसा कुछ नहीं है। हां, इसके लिए सही शब्द प्रशासनिक इकबाल, भरोसा या विश्वसनीयता हो सकता है। शर्मा का कहना था कि हम किसी को कुछ नहीं कह रहे हैं।

हमारा सिर्फ इतना कहना है कि जिसका जो ड्यूटी टाइम है, वह उसी पर आए, जो वर्दी भत्ता ले रहे हैं वो वर्दी पहनकर आएं। जिस काम के लिए आप राजकोष से पैसा ले रहे हो, वो काम जिम्मेदारी से करें। बुधवार को मुख्य रूप से समझाइश रही है। आगामी 18 जनवरी को दुबारा से निरीक्षण होगा। सबसे महत्वपूर्ण सुधार सेवाओं की उपलब्धता में पारदर्शिता होना है। इससे पहले सभी निरीक्षणकर्ता अधिकारी तय समय से अपने-अपने निरीक्षण करने वाले कार्यालयाें में पहुंचे और फाेटाे लेकर संभागीय आयुक्त कार्यालय काे भेजे।
बिना सेवा शुल्क के काम हो, यह प्राथमिकता
संभागीय आयुक्त ने कहा-संभाग में निरीक्षण का प्रमुख उद्देश्य है कि बिना सेवा शुल्क के लोगों के काम हों। हमने पांच-दस दिन पहले ही इस निरीक्षण के बारे में बता दिया था। इसका उद्देश्य प्रशासनिक अमले को चाक-चौबंद करना और अपने काम के प्रति समर्पण करना है। सरकार की स्कीम को धरातल पर उतारें और लोगों तक उनका लाभ पहुंचाएं।

दोपहर 2 बजे तक पौने आठ हजार रिपोर्ट आ चुकी हैं और देर रात तक करीब 15 हजार रिपोर्ट आएंगी। इनका विशलेषण किया जाएगा। लोगों के आवेदनों की कोई पेंडेंसी नहीं हो, यह भी चैक करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। दिन भर में अब तक 12 निरीक्षण किए हैं और वहां मिली व्यवस्थाओं से मुझे काफी संतोष है। हम गलती पकड़ने के लिए नहीं निकले हैं, इसलिए लगभग सभी जगह अच्छा रहा।
उत्कृष्ट सेवाओं के लिए डॉक्टर्स व नर्सिंग स्टाफ को किया सम्मानित

संभागीय आयुक्त ने अस्पताल में निरीक्षण के बाद उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वालों को सर्टिफिकेट देकर सम्मानित किया। पीएमओ डॉ. सुनील चौहान को कलेक्ट्रेट और हॉस्पिटल में सर्जरी विभाग के प्रमुख विशेषज्ञ डॉ. बाबूलाल मेवल, पैथोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. मोनिका जैन, कोविड-19 नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. अशोक महावर, डॉ. सुरेश मीणा, महिला अस्पताल के प्रभारी डॉ. टेकचंद, नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. दीपा जैन, फार्मासिस्ट रोहित यादव, नर्सिंग कर्मी रीना कंवर, प्रदीप शर्मा एवं सुरेश शर्मा को सम्मानित किया।
डीटीओ नहीं बता पाई लाइसेंस में कौनसे कागज लगते हैं, आयुक्त बोले- टिप्स पर हो विभागीय योजनाएं

संभागीय आयुक्त ने हॉस्पिटल के निरीक्षण के बाद जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों की बैठक में परिवहन, खनन व आबकारी विभाग सहित पब्लिक डीलिंग वाले कार्यालयों के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि भ्रष्टाचार जैसे मामलों की शिकायतें नहीं आएं, इसके लिए पुख्ता प्रबंध करें। परिवहन विभाग से दलालों को समाप्त करें ताकि आमजन स्वयं अपना कार्य करवा सके। उन्होंने डीटीआे सविता भारद्वाज से लाइसेंस के दौरान आवश्यक दस्तावेजों के बारे में पूछा तो डीटीओ संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दे पाई। इस पर उन्होंने कहा कि यह मेरी पहली मीटिंग है, दुबारा ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए।

प्रत्येक विभागीय अधिकारी को संचालित योजनाएं टिप्स पर होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को साफ शब्दों में कहा कि जिन विभागों में भ्रष्टाचार व वसूली की शिकायतें मिलती हैं, वे अधिकारी व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार करें। उन्होंने जिला परिवहन अधिकारी को कहा कि परिवहन विभाग में ऐसी व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित की जाएं कि विभाग दलाल संस्कृति से मुक्त हो जाए।

उन्होंने आबकारी अधिकारी से कहा कि निर्धारित अंकित मूल्य से अधिक दाम कोई भी वसूल नहीं करे साथ ही निर्धारित समय के बाद कोई भी दुकानदार छोटी खिड़की से शराब बेचता हुआ नहीं पाया जाए, ऐसी व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जाए। बैठक में कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाडिया, एडीएम प्रथम रामचरण शर्मा, एडीएम द्वितीय राकेश गुप्ता, यूआईटी सचिव प्रताप सिंह, सीईईओ जिला परिषद जसमीत सिंह संधु सहित सभी विभागों के अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

संभागीय आयुक्त ने अधिकारियों की बैठक के बाद कलेक्टर कार्यालय में जनसुनवाई की। जनसुनवाई के दौरान जिला बार एसोसिएशन की ओर से मिनी सचिवालय में वकीलों के लिए चैम्बर बनाए जाने की मांग की तथा दूर-दराज क्षेत्रों से आए फरियादियों ने संभागीय आयुक्त के सामने अपनी समस्याएं रखी।

