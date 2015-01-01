पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बादल छाए:अलवर में मौसम पलटा,जिले में मावठ के आसार बढ़े, तापमान भी नीचे जाने लगा

अलवर14 मिनट पहले
अलवर में मौसमल बदलने के बाद तापमान गिरा। बादल छाए। कई जगहों पर कोहरा भी।
  • दो दिन में 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे तापमान

जिले में एक बार फिर से मौसम अचानक पलटा है। पिछले दो दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे चला गया। जिससे सर्दी का असर भी बढ़ गया है।

दिनभर बादल छाए रहने से सर्दी बढ़ी

पिछले 2 दिनों से जिले में बादल छाए हुए हैं। जिसका असर है कि तापमान लगातार नीचे जाने लगा है। 2 दिन पहले न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस के आसपास था। अब न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री से नीचे चला गया। यही नहीं अधिकतम तापमान में भी दो से 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट हुई है।

अब कड़ाके की सर्दी का दौर शुरू होगा

मौसम के जानकारों का कहना है कि अब कड़ाके की सर्दी का दौर शुरू हो जाएगा। अभी तक दिसंबर माह में अन्य सालों की तुलना में काफी कम सर्दी थी। लेकिन अब मौसम बदला है। अब लगातार तापमान नीचे जाने की संभावना है।

फसलों में भी होगा फायदा

अभी तक जिले में सर्दी का असर बहुत कम होने से फसलों पर रोनक भी कम है। किसानों का कहना है कि सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ फसलों में भी ताजगी बढ़ने लगेगी।

