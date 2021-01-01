पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Alwar
  • What Is The Crime Of Female Friend Jia? The Silence Of The Police On This, Papala Was Also Presented In Court And Taken On Remand Till 11 February

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पपला को 13 दिन की पुलिस रिमांड:अब पपला से राज उगलवाएगी पुलिस, फरारी के दौरान किस-किस ने मदद की; पुलिस से मिलीभगत का भी सुराग तलाशेगी

अलवर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बहरोड कोर्ट में शनिवार को पुलिस ने पपला को पेश किया। कोर्ट ने उसे 11 फरवरी तक पुलिस रिमांड में भेज दिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
बहरोड कोर्ट में शनिवार को पुलिस ने पपला को पेश किया। कोर्ट ने उसे 11 फरवरी तक पुलिस रिमांड में भेज दिया है।

कुख्यात गैंगेस्टर विक्रम गुर्जर उर्फ पपला गुर्जर की गर्लफ्रेंड के बाद शनिवार को पुलिस ने उसे रिमांड पर लिया है। शनिवार को कोर्ट ने पपला को 13 दिन यानी 11 फरवरी तक की पुलिस रिमांड मंजूर की है। जेल से पपला को पुलिस ने अलवर जिले की बहरोड़ कोर्ट में पेश किया। कोर्ट में पेशी से पहले पपला की शिनाख्त की औपचारिकता पूरी की गई। इससे पहले शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने पपला की गर्लफ्रेंड जिया को 7 दिन की रिमांड पर लिया था।

अब पपला से राज उगलवाएगी पुलिस
3 साल से हरियाणा और राजस्थान की पुलिस पपला को तलाश रही थी। वह दोनों ही राज्यों में पुलिस हिरासत से भाग था। ऐसे में सबसे पहले पहले पुलिस पपला से यह राज उगलवाएगी कि फरारी के दौरान उसकी किस-किस ने मदद की। क्योंकि, पुलिस की लगातार कोशिशों के बाद भी पपला हाथ नहीं आ रहा था। इसके साथ ही, अलवर की बहरोड़ जेल से भागकर पपला ने कहां-कहां शरण ली। यह भी पुलिस पता करेगी।

पुलिस में पपला का कौन?
पुलिस को इस बात के सुराग मिले हैं कि पुलिस विभाग में भी पपला ने सेंधमारी कर रखी थी। अलवर के थाने में कुछ जवान थे, जो पपला को पुलिस के एक्शन की जानकारी दे रहे थे। नीमराणा में क्यूआरटी चालक कांस्टेबल सुधीर कुमार को पपला मामले में सूचनाएं लीक करने के आरोप में निलंबित किया गया। दरअसल, पपला की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस ने पूछताछ की तो सामने आया कि कुछ सूचनाएं लीक हुई थीं। इसी के बाद सुधीर पर कार्रवाई की गई है।

इसके अलावा, कुछ अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों की भूमिका की जांच की जा रही है। विभागीय जांच अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक को सौंपी गई है। पपला के फ्लैट से बरामद दस्तावेजों से यह भी सामने आया है कि उसे हरियाणा या अन्य जगह से कुछ लोग पैसे भेजते थे। पुलिस इसकी तस्दीक कर रही है।

गर्लफ्रेंड के आमने-सामने बैठाकर भी हो सकती है पूछताछ
सूत्रों के मुताबिक, अब तक की पूछताछ में पपला की गर्लफ्रेंड जिया ने पुलिस को बताया है कि पपला अपराधी है वह यह नहीं जानती थी। पपला ने मानसिंह नाम से उससे मुलाकात की थी। हालांकि, जिया का यह बयान पुलिस के गले नहीं उतर रहा है। ऐसे में पुलिस जिया और पपला को आमने-सामने बैठाकर भी पूछताछ कर सकती है। बता दें कि पपला गुर्जर व कोल्हापुर निवासी गर्लफ्रेंड को पुलिस शुक्रवार को अलवर लेकर आई थी।

थाने पर हमला करके छुड़ा ले गए थे साथी
पपला गुर्जर कुख्यात बदमाश है। उसके खिलाफ हरियाणा में हत्या व दुष्कर्म जैसे मामले दर्ज हैं। राजस्थान के अलवर जिले के बहरोड़ थाने से हमला करके 6 सितंबर 2019 को उसके साथी छुड़ा ले गए थे। बदमाशों ने एके- 47 से थाने में फायरिंग की थी। यह प्रदेश की बड़ी घटना थी। उसके बाद से ही राजस्थान पुलिस को पपला की तलाश थी। दो दिन पहले महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर से राजस्थान पुलिस ने पपला को उसकी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ एक किराए के मकान से गिरफ्तार किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser