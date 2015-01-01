पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध वसूली की डिमांड:व्हाट्सएप कॉलिंग के मार्फत अपहरण की धमकी दे ₹50 लाख मांगे, 5 गिरफ्तार

बहरोड़38 मिनट पहले
  • कैंटीन कर्मचारी के सहयोगी ने षड्यंत्र रचकर हरियाणा के युवकों के साथ वसूली की बनाई थी प्लानिंग

पुलिस ने रविवार को व्हाट्सएप कॉलिंग के मार्फत 50 लाख रुपए की अवैध वसूली की डिमांड कर युवक का अपहरण करने के मामले में 5 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। जिनमें हरियाणा के युवक भी शामिल है। जिनकी संबंधित थानों से अपराधी रिकार्डों की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। थानाधिकारी विनोद सांखला ने बताया कि थाना क्षेत्र के गांव जागुवास निवासी 60 वर्षीय बलबीर सिंह पुत्र हरदान सिंह प्रजापत ने 17 नवंबर को रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई कि उसके मोबाइल पर अनजान नंबर से व्हाट्सएप के जरिए फोन आया।

जिसमें एक व्यक्ति ने धमकी देते हुए उसके बेटे शेर सिंह का अपहरण करने की धमकी दी। उसका बेटा शेरसिंह नीमराना की एक कंपनी में कैंटीन का काम करता है। अपहरण नहीं करने की एवज में 50 लाख भिजवाने की मांग की गई। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की। पुलिस महानिरीक्षक एस.के. सेंगाथिर तथा भिवाड़ी एसपी राममूर्ति जोशी के निर्देशन में बहरोड़ डीएसपी महावीर सिंह शेखावत के नेतृत्व में टीमों का गठन किया गया। जिसमें पुलिस द्वारा नंबरों के आधार पर आरोपियों की तलाश करने पर हरियाणा के जींद जिले के पाए गए। यहां पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए एक युवक को हिरासत में लिया। जिससे पूछताछ की कड़ी जुड़ती गई और मुख्य आरोपी सहित पांच युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। थाना अधिकारी ने बताया कि पीड़ित के बेटे शेर सिंह की कैंटीन में काम करने वाले पूर्व कर्मचारी ने ही षड्यंत्र रचकर हरियाणा के शातिर बदमाशों से संपर्क साधा और उन्हें नंबर देकर 50 लाख रुपए की डिमांड रखी।

पुलिस सभी शातिर बदमाशों से पूछताछ कर रही है। थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि वाट्सएप कॉलिंग कर 50 लाख की मांग करने वाला मुख्य आराेपी प्रदीप की पत्नी लॉकडाउन में उसे छोड़कर चली गई। उसके जाने के बाद से ही वह मानसिक रूप से परेशान बना हुआ है। जिसे भी मारने की फिराक में था। लेकिन पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ने से उसकी जान बच गई। शातिर बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार करने में थानाधिकारी विनोद सांखला के साथ एसआई मुकेश सिंह, सुरेन्द्र शर्मा, हैड कांस्टेबल कृष्ण कुमार, कांस्टेबल महेंद्र कुमार, सुनील कुमार, गिरधारी, संदीप शामिल रहे।

