पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कर्नल शेर सिंह तंवर से बातचीत:जब पाकिस्तानी फौज ने घुटने टेके तब हम ढाका में कर रहे थे मिलिट्री बेस पर हमला

भिवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कर्नल शेर सिंह
  • 14 दिन चले युद्ध में भारतीय सेना ने दिखाया था शौर्य व पराक्रम

ठीक आज से 49 साल पहले भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच बांग्लादेश बॉर्डर पर लड़े गए युद्ध का समापन हुआ था। इस युद्ध में भारतीय सेना ने शत्रु पक्ष के सैनिकों को बंदी बनाकर घुटने टेकने पर विवश कर दिया था। तीन दिसंबर से शुरू हुआ युद्ध 16 दिसंबर तक 14 दिन चला और दुनिया के मानचित्र पर एक नया देश उभरकर आ गया। इस युद्ध में क्षेत्रीय निवासी कर्नल शेर सिंह तंवर ने भाग लिया।

उन्होंने इस युद्ध से जुड़े कई संस्मरण सुनाए। कर्नल बताते हैं कि 1971 का जब युद्ध शुरू हुआ तो उस समय वह कैप्टेन के पद पर जालंधर में पोस्टिंग थी। मिलिट्री हेड क्वार्टर से आदेश मिलने के बाद वह ट्रेन से बांग्लादेश बॉर्डर की तरफ रवाना हुए। हमारी ट्रेन में 14 यार्ड पलटन रवाना की गई थी, उसके साथ में ब्रिगेड भी थी। ब्रिगेड का नाम 301 था और ब्रिगेडियर एसएच सोढ़ी थे।

जब हम बांग्लादेश बॉर्डर पर पहुंचे तो मुक्तिवाहिनी हमारी मदद करती थी। पाकिस्तान की फौज महीनों पहले बॉर्डर पर आ चुकी थी और उनके द्वारा पहले ही युद्ध की तैयारी की जा चुकी थी। हम लोग पाकिस्तानी फौज की लोकेशन पता करने के लिए छाेटी-छाेटी टुकड़ियां बनाकर भेजते थे। जिससे कि लड़ाई हो तो उसका फायदा उठाया जा सके। शत्रु पक्ष की कितनी सेना है और उनकी क्या तैयारी है।

उन पर फायरिंग भी करते थे, जिससे कि वे जवाबी फायरिंग करें और हमें पता चल सके कि उनके पास कौन से हथियार हैं और कहां से फायरिंग हो रही है। उस समय मेरी जिम्मेदारी मोर्टर प्लेटून कमांडर की थी, उस समय हमारे पास जो मोर्टार थे उनकी क्षमता पांच किमी तक थी। युद्ध के दौरान हमारी सबसे बड़ी सफलता यह थी कि जिस लोकेशन पर हम थे वहां पाकिस्तान का बहुत बड़ा छावनी क्षेत्र था।

हम युद्ध के दौरान उनसे बिना लड़े आगे निकल गए, उनको बायपास कर दिया। अगर हम युद्ध लड़ते तो हमारा बहुत समय बीतता। आगे निकलने से वे चारों तरफ से घिर गए, पीछे से हमारी सेना ने उन्हें घेर लिया और बाद में उन्हें सरेंडर करना पड़ा। जब 16 दिसंबर को पाकिस्तानी फौज ने सरेंडर किया तब तक हम ढ़ाका तक पहुंच चुके थे।

वहां लखिया नदी के पास पाकिस्तानी सेना का बड़ा मिलिट्री स्टेशन था उस पर फायरिंग शुरू कर चुके थे। कर्नल बताते हैं कि वह समय युद्ध क्षेत्र के हालात बहुत विषम थे। बॉर्डर पर कहीं भी सड़कें नहीं थीं। युद्ध क्षेत्र में दलदल बहुत थे, कई सारी छाेटी-छाेटी नदियां थीं। इन नदियों से टैंक, गाेला-बारूद, सैन्य सामान के साथ जरूरी सामान को कंधों पर रखकर ले जाना पड़ता था।

युद्ध कब तक चलेगा कुछ पता नहीं हाेता। उस समय खाने-पीने की व्यवस्था के लिए हम शक्कर पारे और आंवले का अचार ले गए थे। युद्ध के दौरान पहले और बाद में हम करीब दो महीने तक बॉर्डर पर मुस्तैद रहे। भारतीय सेना ने मुश्किल परिस्थितियों में भी अपनी वीरता का लोहा मनवाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें