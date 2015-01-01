पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Alwar
  • Where The Agitation Of The Farmers Was About 4 Km Away From The Fire In The Moving Car, The Lives Of Two Youths Were Barely Saved.

आग ही आग:जहां किसानों का आंदोलन उससे करीब 4 किमी दूर चलती कार में आग, दो युवकों की मुश्किल से बची जान

अलवर37 मिनट पहले
कुतीना चौक पर इस तरह जलती रही कार।
  • शाहजहांपुर के पास रात करीब 12 बजे की घटना

शाहजहांपुर खेड़ा बॉर्डर से करीब चार किलोमीटर दूर घीलोट कुतीना चौक के निकट मंगलार रात करीब 12 बजे चलती कार में विस्फोट के साथ आग लग गई। आग से पूरी कार राख में तब्दील हो गई। कार में बैठे दो युवकों ने मुश्किल से जान बचाई। आग लगने के एक घण्टे बाद तक पुलिस या फायर बिग्रेड नहीं पहुंची। जिससे पूरी कार जल गई। इसी बॉर्डर पर किसानों का आंदोलन जारी है। शाहजहांपुर के निकट सानोली गांव निवासी दो युवक टैक्सी नम्बर कार से घीलोट से होते हुए कुतीना चौक 200 फीट रेाड की तरफ आ रहे थे। रात्रि करीब 12 बजे कार चालक को गाड़ी के आगे से धुआं निकलता नजर आया। जिसे देखकर उन्होंने कार को रोका। चालक ने उतरकर कार का जैसे ही बोनट खोला तो तेज धमाके साथ आग की लपटें उठने लगी। कुछ ही सैकण्ड में पूरी कार में आग लग गई। इस बीच युवक कार के अन्कुदर से कागजात ही निकाल पाए। तब तक पूरी कार में आग लग गई। कार के अन्दर रखा दूसरा सामान भी जल गया।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शी हैं गोरधन
जाट बहरोड़ निवासी गोरधन ने बताया कि रात करीब 12 बजे वह कम्पनी से गांव की तरफ आ रहा था। उन्होंने देखा रोड पर आग लगी हुई है। मौके पर पहुंचे तो एक कार जल रही थी। वहां दो युवक पहले से मौजूद थे। उनमें से एक कार का वीडियो बना रहा था। दूसरा पुलिस को फोन करने मेंलगा हुआ था। लेकिन, पुलिस को सूचना देने के बाद भी करीब एक घण्टे तक कोई नहीं आया। बाद में 101 नम्बर पर भी फोन किए। अग्निश्मन केन्द्र पर फोन किया तो वहां से जवाब मिला कि पहले पुलिस को सूचना दें। करीब एक घण्टे तक कोई नहीं पहुंचा। कार पूरी तरह जलकर राख हो गई। गोरधन ने बताया कि या सोनोली गांव के युवकों ने बताया के वे हरियाणा की तरफ से आ रहे थे। उनको गांव जाना था। लेकिन, बीच में ही कार में धुआं देखा। इसके बाद नीचे उतर कर कार का बोनट खोला तो आग लग गई।

हीटर चलाया हुआ था
गोरधन ने बताया कि युवकों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार उन्होंने कार में हीटर चला रखा था। संभवतया शॉर्ट सर्किटसे आग लगी होगी। जब तक युवकों को पता लगा तब तक आग फैल चुकी थी। कार से निकलते धुआं का पता चलने में देर हो जाती तो युवकों का बचना भी मुश्किल हो सकता था।

