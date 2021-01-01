पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल की बदहाली:एकीकरण के नाम पर बंद किए स्कूल भवन बन रहे अपराधियाें का ठिकाना

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
  • समाजकंटकों का आश्रय स्थल बन रहे खाली सरकारी स्कूल भवन

कस्बे सहित क्षेत्र के गंडाला, डवानी, भूपखेडा व बूढ़वाल सहित अनेक गांवों में शिक्षा विभाग के एकीकरण के नाम पर बंद किए सरकारी स्कूलों के भवन खाली पड़े हैं। सारसंभाल के अभाव में ये भवन आवारा पशुओं व समाजकंटकों की शरण स्थली बने हुए है। जानकारी के अनुसार कुछ वर्षों पूर्व एकीकरण के चलते बड़ी संख्या में विद्यालय बंद हुए थे। तब से आज तक क्षेत्र के कई विद्यालयों पर ताला लगा हुआ है। इनकी देखरेख तक नहीं की जा रही है। इन भवनों को आवारा पशुओं व समाजकंटकों ने अपना आश्रय स्थल बना लिया है।

अधिकांश भवनों के मुख्य द्वार खुले होने पर आवारा पशु दिनभर यहां घूमते रहते हैं। रात्रि में यहां समाजकंटक अपना डेरा डाल लेते हैं। ग्रामीणों ने इस संबंध में कई बार स्थानीय अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया। इसके बावजूद कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। उपयोग में आ सकते हैं भवन: इन भवनों को शिक्षा विभाग या सरकार द्वारा अन्य विभागों व संस्थानों को देकर संरक्षण किया जा सकता है। शिक्षा विभाग की ओर कोई पहल नहीं की जा रही है। इससे लाखों रुपए के भवन रखरखाव अभाव में दुर्दशा के शिकार हो रहे हैं।

  • एकीकरण के बाद बंद हुए स्कूल भवनों की देखभाल की जिम्मेदारी संबंधित पीईईओ की है। भवनों की जांच करने के लिए पीईईओ से रिपोर्ट मंगवाते है। - शशि कपूर, ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी बहरोड़
