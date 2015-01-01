पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने का कार्य शुरू

बहरोड़4 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के गेंदी देवी राजकीय स्कूल में शनिवार को अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर रामशरण शर्मा ने दिव्यांगजन कलस्टर कार्यक्रम के तहत मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए फॉर्म नंबर 6 वितरित किए। एसडीएम संतोष मीणा ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम में 18 साल के हो चुके ऐसे दिव्यांगजन, जिनका अभी मतदाता सूची में नाम नहीं जोड़ा गया है, उन्हें फॉर्म नंबर 6 वितरित किए गए।

दिव्यांगजन अपने फॉर्म को भरकर बूथ लेवल ऑफिसर को जमा करवाएंगे। जहां बीएलओ टिप्पणी करने के बाद रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को नाम जोड़ने की अनुशंसा करेंगे। जिसके बाद मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ा जाएगा, ताकि दिव्यांगजन भी मतदान करने में अपनी भागीदारी निभा सकें। उन्होंने बताया कि मतदाता जागरूकता कार्यक्रम 21 नवंबर से 20 दिसंबर तक चल रहा है। ऐसे में जो युवा 18 साल पूर्ण कर चुका हैं। वह अपने संबंधित बीएलओ से संपर्क कर मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वा सकते हैं।

