निर्माण कार्य:गरुड़ एप में शामिल अलवर शहर व रामगढ़ विधानसभा में काम शुरू

अलवर2 दिन पहले
नए पहचान पत्र के आवेदन, संशोधन, मतदान केंद्रों की जियो टैगिंग सहित कई नए फीचर्स युक्त निर्वाचन आयोग के गरुड़ एप में काम शुरू हो गया है। इस एप के लिए पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के रूप में अलवर शहर और रामगढ़ विधानसभा का चयन किया गया था। अलवर में एप की ट्रेनिंग करीब एक महीने पहले दी गई थी।

इसमें अब तक अलवर शहर विधानसभा में कुल 218 भागों में से 205 एक्टिव बीएलओ, कुल 109399 बिल्डिंग में से 2506 की जियो टैगिंग और कुल 248674 मतदाताओं में से 9789 को एप पर फीड कर दिया गया है। इसी प्रकार रामगढ़ विधानसभा में कुल 278 भागों, 199 एक्टिव बीएलओ, कुल 30947 बिल्डिंग में से 1280 की जियो टैगिंग और कुल 242444 मतदाताओं में 6842 को एप के जरिए टैग कर दिया गया है। उपजिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी का कहना है कि एप अभी पायलट फेज में है और इस पर काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।

