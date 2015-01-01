पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून का विरोध:योगेन्द्र यादव पहुंचे शाहजहांपुर, कहा कल हरियाणा बॉर्डर से किसान दिल्ली कूच करेंगे

अलवरएक घंटा पहले
शाहजहांपुर में बॉर्डर पर योगेन्द्र यादव
  • राजस्थान के किसान शनिवार रात तक बॉर्डर पर एकत्रित होंगे
  • रविवार को सुबह दस बजे बाद कूच करेंगे

स्वराज अभियान के योगेन्द्र यादव भी शनिवार को हरियाणा बॉर्डर के पास राजस्थान के शाहजहांपुर पहुंच गए। कृषि काननू के विरोध में बॉर्डर पर किसानों का पहले से पड़ाव जारी है। देर शाम तक इस बॉर्डर पर हजारों किसानों के जुटने की संभावना है। कोटपूतली, बहरोड़ व शाहजहांपुर में कई जगहों पर किसानों का जमावड़ा होने लगा है। ये सब एकित्रत होकर शाम तक शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पहुंचेंगे। रविवार सुबह किसान दिल्ली की ओर कूच करेंगे।

शाहजहांपुर टोल प्लाजा पर कांग्रेसी व किसान विरोध जताते हुए।
शाहजहांपुर टोल प्लाजा पर कांग्रेसी व किसान विरोध जताते हुए।

योगेन्द्र यादव ने कहा कि हरियाणा सरकार किसानों को रोकन में पूरा दम लगा चुकी है। राजस्थान के किसानों को रोकने के लिए करीब 60 ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट लगाए गए हैं। लेकिन, हम इसकी परवाह नहीं करते हुए शांतिपूर्वक देश की राजधानी की तरफ बढ़ेंगे। हम पूरी तरह शांतिपूर्ण आंदोलन पर ही चलेंगे। लोग कहते हैं मजबूरी का नाम महात्मा गांधी लेकिन, हम कहते हैं मजबूती का नाम महात्मा गांधी। योगेन्द्र यादव ने किसानों से आह्वान किया कि आप भी शाजहांपुर आएं। हम सब मिलकर लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से आगे बढ़ेंगे। किसानों के हितों को कमजोर नहीं पड़ने दिया जाएगा।

कई राज्यों के किसान आएंगे
यादव ने कहा कि हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर महाराष्ट्र, कर्नाटक, तेलंगाना, हरियाणा, गुजरात सहित राजस्थान के किसान व नेता आएंगे। देर रात तक आसपास के सभी किसान यहां पहुंचे जाएंगे। इसके बाद रविवार सुबह यहां से दिल्ली की ओर कूच किया जाएगा।

हाइवे को बंद करने की घोषणा नहीं
यादव ने कहा कि हमने पहले घोषणा की थी कि 12 दिसम्बर को किसान एकत्रित होंगे। इसके अगले दिन रविवार सुबह करीब दस बजे से किसान दिल्ली की तरफ र्माच करेंगे। कोटपूतली, बहरोड़ व शाहजहांपुर में काफी संख्या में किसान आ चुके हैं। जिनके रात्रि के रुकने का इंतजाम किया गया है। ये सब किसान रविवार सुबह हरियाणा बॉर्डर से आगे बढ़ेंगे।

