पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आत्महत्या:युवक ने फांसी लगाई, पेड़ पर लटका मिला शव

अलवर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एमआईए थाना इलाके में लोहिया का तिबारा के पास स्थित रेशम फैक्ट्री परिसर में साेमवार सुबह करीब 8 बजे 22 वर्षीय युवक धर्मवीर जाटव का शव पेड़ पर लटका मिला। सूचना मिलने पर एमआईए थाना पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची और लाेगाें के सहयोग से शव काे नीचे उतार कर सामान्य अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में भिजवाया।

थानाधिकारी शिवराम ने बताया कि भरतपुर जिले के नदबई थाना क्षेत्र के गांव खटोटी निवासी दीपचंद जाटव ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि उसका बेटा धर्मवीर एमआईए स्थित एक फैक्ट्री में ठेकेदार के पास काम करता था। वह कमला काॅलाेनी, बख्तल की चाैकी पर किराए का कमरा लेकर रहता था। बेटे ने अज्ञात कारणों के चलते फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि प्रारंभिक जांच में सामने आया है कि धर्मवीर ने गले में रस्सी का फंदा लगाकर खाली पड़ी रेशम फैक्ट्री के ग्राउंड में एक पेड़ से लटक कर फांसी लगाई है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। शव पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया है।

तिजारा में भी 18 वर्षीय युवक ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी

कस्बे के वार्ड दो में किराये के कमरे पर रहने वाले 18 वर्षीय युवक ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक के भाई अजय ने मामला दर्ज कराया कि पवन 2 महीने से तिजारा में अपने 3 साथियों बंटी उर्फ नन्नू जायसवाल, राजेश पुत्र जगदीश निवासीगण मीनापाडी फूटी खेल अलवर व तरूण पुत्र लालाराम निवासी चंदावास के साथ रह रहा था। सभी ने टोल प्लाजा के पास दुकान लगा रखी थी। पुलिस ने बताया कि रिपोर्ट में प्रार्थी ने भाई की मौत पर शक जाहिर किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें