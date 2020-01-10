पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टकराव:रामगढ़ को नपा बनाने के बाद सरपंच से छीने थे अधिकार उन्होंने सफाई कर्मी हटाए, 10 दिन से कचरे से अटा कस्बा

रामगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • नई नगरपालिका गठन के बाद सफाई व्यवस्था ठप, कलेक्टर-एसडीएम वाकिफ, मगर राहत नहीं

ग्राम पंचायत से नगर पालिका में क्रमोन्नत होना रामगढ़ के लोगों को भारी पड़ गया है। नपा बनने के बाद जिला परिषद की आईडी ब्लॉक होने से नाराज सरपंच ने 10 सितंबर को ग्राम पंचायत के अधीन लगे सभी सफाई कर्मी हटा दिए। इधर, नपा अभी कागजों में ही चल रही है और सफाई का कोई बंदोबस्त नहीं किया गया। इसके कारण पूरा रामगढ़ कस्बा कचरे के ढेरों से अट गया है।

मेन मार्केट से लेकर गली-मोहल्लो में दुर्गंध का माहौल बन गया है। हालात असहनीय होने पर सोमवार को लोग एसडीएम कैलाश चन्द शर्मा के पास पहुंचे और ज्ञापन देकर सफाई कराने की मांग की। इनमें शामिल 85 वर्षीय पूर्व शिक्षक रामबाबू गुप्ता,अजीत जैन, संतोष खंडेलवाल, विनोद अरोड़ा व मनीष गुप्ता आदि ने एसडीएम को बताया कि एक तरफ कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है। दूसरी तरफ सफाई तक नहीं हो रही। सरकारी सिस्टम की खींचतान में लोगों की जान जोखिम में आ गई है।

अधिकार छिने तो छिड़ी जंग : दरअसल कस्बे को नगर पालिका घोषित किए जाने के बाद पिछले दिनों जिला परिषद द्वारा कस्बा ग्राम पंचायत की आईडी ब्लॉक होने से गुस्साई कस्बा सरपंच शकुंतला सैनी ने 10 सितंबर को ग्राम पंचायत के अधीन कार्यरत सभी सफाई कर्मियों को सफाई कार्य बंद करने का आदेश देकर घर भेज दिया।जिसके चलते बीते बारह दिन से सफाई कार्य पूरी तरह ठप हो गया।

पालिका व पंचायत के बीच फंसी कस्बे की सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर भास्कर ने मामला उठाया। तब एसडीएम ने हालात से जिला कलक्टर को भी अवगत करा दिया। इसके बावजूद कुछ नहीं हुआ। वजह ये है कि अभी तक पालिका के अधिकारी ने ग्राम पंचायत से चार्ज ही नहीं लिया है।
मैं लगातार पालिका अधिशासी अधिकारी के सम्पर्क में हूं। उनके द्वारा जल्दी ही चार्ज संभाल लेने की बात कही गई है। फिर भी पंचायत यदि सफाईकर्मियों से सफाई करवाती है तो कर्मियों के भुगतान को लेकर प्रशासन कोई समस्या नहीं होने देगा।
कैलाश चंद शर्मा, एसडीएम रामगढ़।
पंचायत के वित्तीय अधिकार वापस लेने से पहले प्रशासन को इस बारे में सोचना चाहिए था। बिना पालिका को अधिकार दिए एसा करना गलत था। सफाई कर्मियों के वेतन की समस्या आती इसलिए उन्हें हटाना पड़ा।
शकुन्तला सैनी, सरपंच, रामगढ़

