पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ज्ञापन:गोसंवर्धन व संरक्षण के लिए आरक्षित राशि अधिनियम में बदलाव का विरोध

रामगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत के नाम उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपा

विश्व हिंदू परिषद के कार्यकर्ताओं ने राजस्थान मुद्रांक अधिनियम 1998 की धारा 3(ख)में संशोधन का विरोध करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम कैलाश चंद शर्मा को ज्ञापन सौंपा। गोवंश संरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के तत्वावधान में सौंपे पर गए इस ज्ञापन में बताया कि राजस्थान मुद्रांक अधिनियम 1998 की धारा 3(ख) के तहत स्टांप विक्रय पर 10% सरचार्ज एवं शराब बिक्री से प्राप्त वैट राशि के सरचार्ज को गौ संरक्षण एवं संवर्धन के लिए उपयोग किया जा रहा था।

लेकिन राज्य सरकार ने इसमें संशोधन कर इसे आपदा प्रबंधन में भी व्यय करने का प्रावधान कर दिया है।जिससे इस राशि को गौ संरक्षण व संवर्धन पर ही व्यय करने की अनिवार्यता समाप्त कर दी गई है। गोवंश संरक्षण संघर्ष समिति ने इस संशोधन को निरस्त कर पूर्व की तरह बनाए रखने की मांग की। इस मौके पर हेतराम शर्मा, राम खिलाड़ी, बाबूलाल, जवाहर लाल तनेजा, दयानंद शर्मा व जगदीश आदि मौजूद रहे।

खैरथल: विहिप व बजरंग दल खैरथल शहर व खैरथल ग्रामीण प्रखंड द्वारा गो सर्वधन के हिस्से की राशि आपदा प्रबंधन में आवंटित किए जाने के विरोध में मुख्यमंत्री के नाम नायब तहसीलदार लोकेश मिश्रा काे ज्ञापन साैंपा गया। प्रखंड मंत्री श्याम सैनी ने बताया कि ज्ञापन देने से पूर्व कार्यकर्ताओं की मीटिंग हुई। जिसमें विभाग संपर्क प्रमुख योगेश गोयल द्वारा कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया गया। बैठक में जय किशन प्रजापत, बजरंग दल संयोजक गौरव आमेरिया, अध्यक्ष राजू पंडित, प्रकाश शर्मा व दीपक मांधू आदि मौजूद थे।
लक्ष्मणगढ़: गोवंश सरंक्षण संघर्ष समिति की ओर से मुख्यमंत्री के नाम उपखंड अधिकारी सुरेंद्र प्रसाद को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। महंत सेवादास ने बताया कि राजस्थान भारतीय सनातन धर्म मंडल के नेतृत्व में गोवंश संरक्षण के संबंध में एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। इस अवसर पर रामखिलाड़ी, तूफान बना, विक्रम सिंह नरुका, मनोज व सतीश गुर्जर आदि उपस्थित थे।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें