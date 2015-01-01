पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये भरोसे का कत्ल है:अलवर में 4 साल की बच्ची ने मां से दुष्कर्म का राज खोला; कहा-महावीर अंकल ने मारा है और कपड़े उतार रखे थे

शाहजहांपुर (अलवर)4 मिनट पहले
आरोपी महावीर सिंह गुर्जर (43)
  • पति का बिजनेस पार्टनर था आरोपी, पति भिवाड़ी गया था
  • पति के दोस्त ने जयपुर में रेप के बाद की हत्या, दाह संस्कार के लिए अलवर स्थित पैतृक गांव ले गया

ये खबर न सिर्फ दिल दहलाने वाली है, बल्कि भरोसे के कत्ल की दास्तां बयां करती है। जयपुर के गोनेर रोड, शंकर विहार निवासी एक शख्स ने खो नागोरियान में अपने दोस्त की पत्नी (35) के साथ दुष्कर्म कर उसकी हत्या कर दी। घटना 18 नवंबर की है। फिर मृतका के पति को फोन कर बताया कि बीमारी की वजह से उसकी पत्नी की मौत हो गई है।

पति आरोपी का बिजनेस पार्टनर भी है और काम के लिए भिवाड़ी गया था। आरोपी ने बताया कि वह शव को दाह संस्कार के लिए उसके (पति के) पैतृक गांव अलवर के शाहजहांपुर स्थित बेलनी गांव ले आया है। इसी बीच, घरवालों से बातचीत के दौरान मृतका की चार साल की बच्ची ने बताया कि महावीर अंकल ने ही मम्मी को मारा है, उन्होंने कपड़े भी उतार रखे थे।

सुनते ही घरवालों ने तुरंत पुलिस को सूचना देकर दाह संस्कार रुकवाया। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने आरोपी को पकड़कर पुलिस को सौंप दिया। पुलिस ने दुष्कर्म और हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने मृतका का मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। पुलिस ने जीरो एफआईआर दर्ज कर जयपुर जिला पुलिस को भेज दी। आरोपी महावीर गुर्जर को खो नागोरियान थाना पुलिस अपने साथ ले गई।
यूं समझें मामला; पति एक दिन पहले ही घर से गया था, सुबह पत्नी से बात भी हुई

शाहजहांपुर थाना प्रभारी सुनील जांगिड़ ने बताया, बेलनी निवासी एक व्यक्ति ने मामला दर्ज कराया कि वह डेढ़ साल से जयपुर के खो नागोरियान में परिवार के साथ रहकर ट्रांसपोर्ट का व्यापार कर रहा था। जयपुर का गोनेर रोड शंकर विहार निवासी महावीर सिंह गुर्जर (43) इस व्यापार में उसका पार्टनर था।

पीड़ित 17 नवंबर को खाना खाकर मुहाना मंडी से सब्जी भरकर भिवाड़ी के लिए निकल गया। अगले दिन सुबह करीब 8.30 बजे उसकी पत्नी से फोन पर बात हुई थी। इसके बाद दोपहर करीब 12 बजे उसके पास महावीर गुर्जर का फोन आया।

उसने बताया- तुम्हारी पत्नी की बीमारी के कारण मौत हो गई है। शव को दाह संस्कार के लिए बेलनी ले आया हूं। पीड़ित ने आरोप लगाया कि महावीर ने पत्नी के साथ दुष्कर्म के बाद गला दबाकर उसकी हत्या कर दी।

नीच करतूत; आरोपी ने बच्चों को ट्यूशन भेज दिया, वे लौटे तो मां फंदे पर लटकी थी

मृतका का एक 12 साल का बेटा और 4 साल की बेटी है। उसका पीहर थानागाजी में है। मृतका के बच्चों ने बताया कि घटना वाले दिन महावीर अंकल आए और उसे जबरदस्ती ट्यूशन पढ़ने भेज दिया। मां मना करने लगी तो ट्यूशन वाले टीचर को फोन कर दिया। दोपहर करीब 11:30 बजे जब वह वापस आया तो देखा कि मां नग्न फंदे पर लटकी थी।

महावीर अंकल गेट पर खड़े थे। गेट टूटा था। इसके बाद उन्होंने ही मां को फंदे से उतारा और गाड़ी में लेकर गांव आ गए। यहां अंतिम संस्कार के लिए आए ग्रामीणों को बच्चों ने यह बात बताई तो मौजूद लोगों ने महावीर को पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद उसे लेकर थाने पहुंचे और पुलिस के सुपुर्द कर दिया। पुलिस ने मेडिकल बोर्ड से पंचनामा करवा शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। मृतका के गले पर फंदा लगाने के निशान मिले हैं।

