किसान आंदोलन:आंदोलन को समर्थन देने पहुंचे कांग्रेस के नेता, यूथ कांग्रेस के लंगर में सेवा दी

शाहजहांपुर2 घंटे पहले
शाहजहांपुर. केंद्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में मंगलवार को 53वें दिन हाईवे स्थित शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर धरने पर बैठे किसान।
शाहजहांपुर. केंद्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में मंगलवार को 53वें दिन हाईवे स्थित शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर धरने पर बैठे किसान।
  • 53वें दिन शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर केरल के बैंड ने दी प्रस्तुति

हाईवे के शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर 53वें दिन भी किसान बिलों को निरस्त करने की मांग को लेकर किसान आंदोलनरत रहे। संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे के तत्वावधान में आयोजित सभा में केरल के प्रसिद्ध बैण्ड उराली ने अपनी प्रस्तुति दी। वहीं उडिसा की किसान नेत्री मीना प्रधान ने सभा स्थल पर आकर किसानों के आंदोलन को अपना समर्थन प्रदान किया। सभा का शुभारंभ जाट महासभा अध्यक्ष राजाराम मील की अध्यक्षता में हुआ।

सभा को संबोधित करते हुए किसान यूनियन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष बलबीर छिल्लर ने केंद्र सरकार को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए किसानों पर थोपे गए बिलों को हर हाल में वापस लेने की बात कही। छिल्लर ने कहा कि सरकार उन्हें पुलिस का भय ना दिखाए। हम अपनी जमीर और जमीन को बचाने के लिए सर पर कफन बांध कर आए हैं।

सभा को पूर्व विधायक अमराराम चौधरी, पूर्व विधायक पवन दुग्गल, जीकेएस प्रधान रणजीत सिंह राजू, गुर्जर नेता हिम्मत सिंह, पीपराली प्रधान विकास मूढ़, एडवोकेट बस्तीराम यादव, समाजवादी महेंद्र यादव, संजय माधव सहित अनेकों किसान संगठनों से जुड़े किसान नेताओं ने संबोधित किया।

उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस प्रभारी पहुंचे शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर
मंगलवार को शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर यूथ कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष दीनबंधु शर्मा के नेतृत्व में चल रहे लंगर में सेवा देने एवं किसान आन्दोलन को समर्थन प्रदान करने कांग्रेस के उत्तराखण्ड प्रभारी देवेंद्र यादव पहुंचे। यादव ने लगातार किसानों की सेवा कर रहे युवाओं का आभार जताते हुए केंद्र द्वारा पारित तीनों बिलों को किसानों का कब्रिस्तान बताते हुए अविलम्ब तीनों बिलों को वापस लेकर एम‌एसपी गारंटी कानून बनाने एवं स्वामीनाथन की रिपोर्ट लागू करने की मांग की। इस दौरान राजस्थान सरकार के मंत्री राजेंद्र यादव, तिजारा विधायक संदीप यादव, विधायक इंद्र मीणा, जिला प्रमुख रेखा राजू यादव, एन‌एस‌यूआई जिलाध्यक्ष राकेश चौधरी, युवा नेता राकेश दायमा सहित बड़ी संख्या मे कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे।

अन्नदाता सड़कों पर, नहीं सुन रही सरकार: स्पर्धा
राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी महिला मोर्चा की प्रदेशाध्यक्ष स्पर्धा चौधरी ने प्रेस वार्ता में कहा कि केंद्र सरकार किसानों की बात नहीं सुन रही है। जबकि किसान अपनी जायज मांग को लेकर आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। अगर वाकई किसान हित में हैं तो ये तीनों काले कानून वापस क्यों नहीं लेते।

दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में राजस्थान प्राइवेट नर्सेज एसोसिएशन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष प्रदीप चौधरी और राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय के छात्र नेता महेश अधाणा, राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी महिला मोर्चा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्पर्धा चौधरी के नेतृत्व में किसान पिछले 40 दिन से शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर बैठे हैं। इस दौरान प्रदेश प्रवक्ता रोहित गुर्जर, राजपाल चौधरी, प्रदीप चौधरी, कमलेश चौधरी, सलीम अली, अकबर खान, राजेश बैरवा, हरकेश ठाकुर, मुकेश बैरवा, डॉ. योगेश चौधरी, सुधीर चौधरी आदि मौजूद रहे।

