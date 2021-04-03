पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:किसान कल चक्काजाम करेंगे, समर्थन देने पहुंचे पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह, गुर्जर समाज भी होगा शामिल

शाहजहांपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शाहजहांपुर. केंद्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में आंदोलन स्थल पर सभा में मौजूद किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
शाहजहांपुर. केंद्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में आंदोलन स्थल पर सभा में मौजूद किसान।
  • शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर महापड़ाव 55वें दिन भी जारी
  • श्रम राज्यमंत्री जूली ने किसानों को किया संबोधित

हाईवे के शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर गुरुवार को किसान आंदोलन के 55वें दिन पूर्व केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री एवं कांग्रेस के असम प्रभारी भंवर जितेंद्र सिंह शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पहुंचे एवं किसान सभा को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने किसान सभा को संबोधित करते हुए किसानों को एकजुट रहने की बात कही। सिंह ने कहा कि दिसम्बर एवं जनवरी की कड़ाके की ठंड में जब किसान रुक सकता है तो अब तो समय आपके अनुकूल है एवं आपकी एकता ही आपको लक्ष्य तक पहुंचाएगी।

सभा में श्रम मंत्री टीकाराम जूली ने किसान बिलों को मोदी सरकार का एक नया जुमला बताया। जूली ने मंच से किसानों के आंदोलन को सम्पूर्ण समर्थन देने की बात कही। देर शाम गुर्जर नेता हिम्मत सिंह ने किसान आंदोलन में गुर्जर समाज के सम्पूर्ण समर्थन का दावा करते हुए 6 फरवरी को देशभर में चक्का जाम के ऐलान को सफल बनाने की बात कही। जाट महासभा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजाराम मील ने 6 फरवरी को‌ जाट समाज द्वारा आंदोलन को समर्थन देने की बात कही।

सभा को विधायक दीपचंद खैरिया, नप चेयरमैन बीना गुप्ता, जाट महासभा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजाराम मील, किसान यूनियन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष बलबीर छिल्लर, अमराराम चौधरी, पवन दुग्गल, नीमराना प्रधान सविता मनोज यादव ने भी संबोधित किया। गुरुवार को आंदोलन स्थल पर जिला प्रमुख रेखा राजू यादव, कार्यकारी जिलाध्यक्ष योगेश मिश्रा, संयुक्त व्यापार संघ के अध्यक्ष नाहर सिंह चौहान, हरित कुंदन संस्थान के निदेशक सुनील चौहान, राजपूत सभा के दिनेश राघव, श्वेता सैनी, कांग्रेस नेता नरेंद्र शर्मा, यूथ कांग्रेस के अजय कान्हावास, जिला प्रवक्ता संजीव बारेठ, दिलबाग चौहान, एनएसयूआई जिलाध्यक्ष राकेश चौधरी, जिला उपाध्यक्ष कर्ण सिंह चौधरी, जिला उपाध्यक्ष बिजेंद्र महलावत, एडवोकेट बस्तीराम यादव, जिला महासचिव अशोक मुदगल, कांग्रेस नेत्री कविता मेजर ओपी यादव आदि उपस्थित रहे।

हरसौली से किसान शाहजहांपुर पहुंचे

हरसौली| शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर सयुंक्त किसान मोर्चे के तत्वाधान में केंद्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों द्वारा चलाए जा रहे आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए हरसौली से किसान शाहजहांपुर पहुंचे और आंदोलन को अपना समर्थन दिया। वहीं, हरसौली सहित आसपास के गावों से कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता भी किशनगढ़बास विधायक दीपचंद खैरिया के नेतृत्व में शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पहुंचे। इस दौरान छीतर सैनी, रामनिवास, शिवकुमार सैनी, अनिल रोहिल्ला, खेमचंद चौधरी, झाड़का सरपंच शीशराम चौधरी, बबलू चौधरी, शैतान आदि मौजूद थे।

रामगढ़ : सयुंक्त किसान मोर्चा ने एसडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन, 12 से 3 बजे तक करेंगे जाम

रामगढ़| सयुंक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान पर शनिवार को राजस्थान सीमा पर स्थित मुण्डाका बार्डर पर चक्काजाम किया जाएगा। कृषि कानून के विरोध में दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर डटे मोर्चा के समर्थन में अलवर-भरतपुर किसान मोर्चा सहित क्षेत्रीय संगठनों ने एसडीएम कैलाश चंद शर्मा को लिखित सूचना देते हुए दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक चक्काजाम का ऐलान किया है। कीर्तन सिंह ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा गाजीपुर बॉर्डर सहित कई धरना स्थलों की पानी व बिजली सप्लाई सहित इंटरनेट सेवा भी बंद कर दी है।

जिसके विरोध में राष्ट्रीय संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान पर अलवर भरतपुर के किसान संगठनों द्वारा 6 फरवरी को 3 घंटे का चक्का जाम किया जाएगा।इस संबंध में प्रशासन से सहयोग एवं आगामी सूचना के लिए एसडीएम कैलाश शर्मा को किसान संगठन के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा एक ज्ञापन सौंपा गया है। इससे पूर्व रामगढ़ गुरुद्वारा में संगठन के पदाधिकारियों ने बैठक कर सर्वसम्मति से चक्काजाम का निर्णय लिया। इस दौरान अधिवक्ता तारासिंह, जसवीर सिंह, हरपाल सिंह, हरमीत सिंह, लखबीर सिंह, राहुल चौधरी, राधेश्याम मौजूद रहे।
^किसान संगठन के पदाधिकारी बॉर्डर पर चक्काजाम की सूचना देने के लिए आए थे। संबंधित नौगावां थानाधिकारी व उच्चाधिकारियों को भी अवगत करा दिया है। प्रशासन शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए इंतजाम करेगा।
-कैलाश चंद शर्मा, एसडीएम रामगढ़।
किसानों के ट्रैक्टर मार्च को लेकर एसडीएम ने दिए निर्देश
राजगढ़| 2 फरवरी को अखिल भारतीय किसान यूनियन टिकैत की ओर से नायब तहसीलदार को 6 फरवरी को कांदोली बाईपास पर ट्रैक्टर मार्च एवं चक्का जाम करने को लेकर एसडीएम के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। जिस पर एसडीएम केशव कुमार मीणा ने उक्त मामले के बारे में जिला मजिस्ट्रेट अलवर को अवगत कराया एवं पुलिस उप अधीक्षक व थानाधिकारी को उक्त प्रदर्शन के बारे में अनौपचारिक-औपचारिक स्रोतों से जानकारी एकत्रित कर कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने हेतु निर्देशित किया है। एसडीएम ने किसानों से कोराेना गाइड लाइन की पालना और शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन की अपील की है।

नेताओं पर तंज कसा तो हंस पड़े जितेंद्र सिंह
भंवर जितेंद्र सिंह शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर करीब दो बजे पहुंचे। इस दौरान किसान यूनियन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष एवं विगत 55 दिनों से आंदोलन स्थल की व्यवस्था संभाल रहे बलबीर छिल्लर सभा को सं‍बोधित कर रहे थे। बलबीर छिल्लर ने भंवर जितेंद्र सिंह के आने पर ही नजर आए कुछ टिकट मांगने वाले नेताओं पर बिना नाम लिए तंज कसा।

उन्होंने कहा कि मैं और मेरे संगठन के साथ यूथ कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष दीनबंधु शर्मा एवं उसकी टीम के अलावा आज कुछ सफेद कुर्ते में कांग्रेसी आपके सामने नंबर बनाने आ गए। इनसे कहिए कि वो सच में अगर किसान पुत्र हैं तो आंदोलन स्थल पर किसानों की सेवा करें। छिल्लर की बात पर भंवर जितेंद्र खिलखिला के हंस पड़े। वहीं पांडाल जोरदार तालियों से गूंज उठा।
लंगर सेवा देने पर यूथ कार्यकर्ताओं का जताया आभार

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री भंवर जितेन्द्र सिंह ने विगत 55 दिनों से किसानों की सेवार्थ यूथ कांग्रेस के नेतृत्व में चलाए जा रहे लंगर की सराहना की। यूथ कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष दीनबंधु शर्मा के साथ भंवर जितेंद्र लंगर स्थल पर पहुंचे एवं किसानों को अपने हाथ से लंगर परोसा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें