किसानों की सभा:हरियाणा व राजस्थान के 42 गांवों की हुई महापंचायत, राजस्थान सरकार पर लगाया आंदोलन को सहयोग देने का आरोप

शाहजहांपुर
शाहजहांपुर. केंद्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में धरना स्थल पर मौजूद किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
शाहजहांपुर. केंद्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में धरना स्थल पर मौजूद किसान।
शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर शुक्रवार को आंदोलनरत किसान संगठनों एवं आंदोलन का विरोध कर रहे ग्रामीणों, पेट्रोल पंप संचालकों में तनातनी का माहौल रहा। शुक्रवार को एहतियातन राजस्थान पुलिस प्रशासन ने सभा का स्थान बैरिकेड से करीब सौ मीटर आगे कर दिया। जबकि बैरिकेड एवं किसानों के बीच स्वयं पड़ाव डाल लिया।

इधर बालाजी पेट्रोल पंप पर लगातार दूसरे दिन भी हरियाणा एवं राजस्थान के करीब 42 गांवों के ग्रामीण एकत्रित हुए एवं कर्नल रोशन मोहनपुर के नेतृत्व में सभा कर राजस्थान सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। ग्रामीणों का आरोप था की राजस्थान सरकार आंदोलनकारियों की मेहमान नवाजी कर मात्र राजनीति खेल रही है।

हरियाणा पेट्रोल पंप एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष अनिल यादव, शक्ति सिंह, वीरेंद्र छिल्लर, विमल, रामकिशन गुप्ता, अशोक, दलबीर, दिनेश सरपंच, अमित यादव सक्तपुरा, अजीत ने बताया कि राजस्थान सरकार किसानों को प्रोटेक्शन देकर आम आदमियों को मुसीबत मे डाल रही है।

व्यापार ठप पड़े हैं। नीमराना, भिवाड़ी, शाहजहांपुर, बहरोड़, घिलोठ की औद्योगिक इकाइयां पहले लॉकडाउन एवं अब किसान आंदोलन के चलते बंद पड़ी हैं। पेट्रोल पंप पर सेल निल रह गई है। ग्रामीणों को हाईवे बंद के चलते अवागमन मे खासी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। ग्रामीणों व आंदोलनकारी के बीच टकराव के हालातों के बीच राजस्थान एवं हरियाणा का प्रशासन मुस्तैद रहा।

49वें दिन भी हुई सभा

शुक्रवार को शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलन का 49वां दिवस था। संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे के तत्वावधान में आयोजित सभा शुक्रवार को भी आयोजित हुई। जाट महासभा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजाराम मील की अध्यक्षता मे शुरू हुई बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए जीकेएस के रणजीत सिंह राजू ने गुरुवार को गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर किसानों के आंदोलन को कुचलने की केंद्र की साजिश को एकजुटता से जवाब देने की बात कही।

सभा को पूर्व विधायक अमराराम चौधरी, किसान यूनियन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष बलबीर छिल्लर, पूर्व विधायक पवन दुग्गल, यूथ कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष दीनबंधु शर्मा, एनएसयूआई के जिलाध्यक्ष राकेश चौधरी, गुर्जर नेता हिम्मत सिंह, संजय माधव सहित बड़ी संख्या में किसान नेताओं ने संबोधित किया।

आरएलपी जारी रखेगी किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन

किसानों के समर्थन में अलग पंडाल में शुक्रवार को आरएलपी कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक महिला मोर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष स्पर्धा चौधरी की अध्यक्षता मे हुई। इस दौरान चौधरी ने राष्ट्रीय संयोजक सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल के आव्हान पर किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन जारी रखने की बात कही।

इस दौरान डॉ.योगेश चौधरी, आरएलपी प्रदेश प्रवक्ता रोहित गुर्जर, राजपाल चौधरी, जयपुर जिलाध्यक्ष शंकर नारनोलिया, युवा जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेन्द्र चौधरी, प्रदीप चौधरी, प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य कमलेश चौधरी, महेश आवना, मुकेश मीणा, राकेश मीणा, राजवीर कोटपुतली, इमरान खान, सलीम अली, अकबर खान, राजेश बैरवा, हरकेश ठाकुर, मुकेश बैरवा सहित अनेक कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

