किसान आंदोलन:पड़ाव में पंजाब व गुजरात से पहुंचे और भी किसान

शाहजहांपुर33 मिनट पहले
  • आंदोलन का विरोध भी, किसानों ने चौपाल जोड़ी

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर दिल्ली-जयपुर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पांचवे दिन भी बंद रहा। किसान संयुक्त मोर्चे के समर्थन में गुजरात, पंजाब से भी किसान यहां पहुंचे और सभा कर मांग पूरी नहीं होने तक यहीं बने रहने का ऐलान किया। दूसरी तरफ आंदोलन के विरोध में भी मोर्चा खड़ा होता दिखा। बुधवार को समीपवर्ती गांवों के किसानों ने सक्तपुरा में चौपाल जोड़ी।

इसमें आंदोलन को राजनीतिक साजिश बताया। इसमें कहा गया कि राजस्थान में कांग्रेस सरकार ने समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरा नहीं खरीदा। आंदोलनकारी किसान हितैषी हैं तो राजस्थान सरकार के खिलाफ आंदोलन करें। इधर, स्थानीय ट्रांसपोर्टरों ने भी आंदोलन में हाइवे बंद करने पर नाराजगी जताई। बुधवार को आंदोलन स्थल पर बाहरी वाहनों की संख्या भी बढ़ी दिखी।

सर्द रात में ओस से बचने के लिए वाटरप्रूफ पांडाल लगाए गए। मंगलवार को झंडा लगाने को लेकर हुई झड़प के बाद स्टूडेंट फेडरेशन इंडिया एवं अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के लोगों ने बुधवार को बैरिकेड्स पर तिरंगा लगा दिया। वामपंथी संगठनों ने हरियाणा पुलिस प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी भी की। इससे एक बार फिर तनाव की स्थिति बनी लेकिन हरियाणा पुलिस ने संयम बरतते हुए माहौल बिगाड़ने नहीं दिया। आंदोलन स्थल पर राष्ट्रीय किसान महापंचायत के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामपाल जाट, किसान संयुक्त मोर्चा के संयोजक योगेन्द्र यादव, पूर्व विधायक अमराराम आदि उपस्थित रहे।

