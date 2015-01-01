पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:शाहजहांपुर पहुंचे सांसद बेनीवाल बोले-किसानों के हित में सांसद पद भी छोड़ दूंगा

शाहजहांपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने हाईवे को टोल मुक्त कराने का प्रयास किया, पुलिस ने रोका

किसानों के समर्थन में शाहजहांपुर पहुंचे रालोपा सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल ने बॉर्डर पर सभा करते हुए कहा कि किसानों को मेरा पूर्ण समर्थन है। किसानों के हित के लिए जरूरत पड़ी तो एनडीए ही नहीं सांसद पद से भी इस्तीफा दे दूंगा। बेनीवाल ने स्वामीनाथन कमीशन रिपोर्ट को अविलम्ब लागू करने एवं किसानों की मांगें नहीं मानने पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को अंजाम भुगतने की चेतावनी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार नहीं मानी तो 7 दिन बाद 2 लाख किसानों के साथ दिल्ली कूच करेंगे।
विभिन्न संगठनों ने जताया समर्थन

किसान महापंचायत के समर्थन में राज नागरिक मंच के अनिल गोस्वामी, समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मुकेश यादव, बसंत हरियाणा, राजस्थान ईंट भट्टा मजदूर यूनियन के सचिव मोहनलाल लाखीवाल, राजस्थान समग्र सेवा के सवाई सिंह, पिंकसिटी जरी हैण्ड वर्क के आफताब खान, कॉग्रेस नेता एडवोकेट बस्तीराम यादव, भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष बलबीर छिल्लर, उपाध्यक्ष मुसद्दीलाल, किसान महापंचायत के प्रदेश मंत्री बत्ती लाल बैरवा, पिन्टू यादव युवा महापंचायत के प्रदेश सचिव सहित 51 किसान संगठनों ने अपना समर्थन प्रदान किया। कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने आंदोलनरत किसानों को समर्थन का दावा किया लेकिन देर शाम वापस लौटे।
पुलिस का रुख भी राजनीतिक, हरियाणा में रोका, राजस्थान में समर्थन

किसान आंदोलनकारियों से निपटने को लेकर पुलिस का रुख भी राजनीतिक दिखाई दिया। किसान आंदोलनकारियों को रोकने के लिए हरियाणा पुलिस पूरे एक्शन में थी। बड़े सीमेंट और लोहे के बेरीकेड, क्रेन आदि लगाकर उसने किसानों का हाईवे पर आगे बढ़ने से रोक दिया। जबकि राजस्थान सीमा में तैनात पुलिस मूक दर्शक की तरह खड़ी रही।

हरियाणा सीमा में हरियाणा साउथ आईजी विकास अरोडा, रेवाड़ी एसपी अभिषेक जोरवाल, बावल डीएसपी राजेश कुमार, रेवाड़ी डीएसपी अमित भाटिया, रेवाड़ी जिला कलेक्टर रसेन्द्र कुमार, बावल एसडीएम मनोज कुमार, बावल थाना प्रभारी धर्मबीर सिंह सहित हरियाणा पुलिस की ओर से भारी पुलिस जाब्ता उपस्थित रहे। राजस्थान से नीमराणा एसडीएम योगेश देवल, भिवाडी एएसपी अरुण कुमार, डीएसपी लोकेश मीणा के नेतृत्व में पुलिस जाब्ता तैनात रहा।
यूं किया है डायवर्जन

  • शाहजहांपुर में घीलोठ व 200 फुट रोड, नीमराणा, बहरोड से हाइवे का ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट किया।
  • बहरोड़ से ततारपुर, खैरथल, भिवाड़ी की ओर से दिल्ली हाईवे वाहन डायवर्ट किए गए
  • हाईवे पर विराटनगर मोड़ से दिल्ली के वाहन थानागाजी-अलवर होकर डायवर्ट।
  • दिल्ली-जयपुर हाइवे पर हरियाणा सीमा पर करीब 8 किमी लंबी वाहनों की कतार।
