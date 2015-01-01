पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवरोध:दिल्ली जा रहे किसानों को हरियाणा में पुलिस ने रोका

शाहजहांपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बेरिकेड्स लगाएं, शाहजहांपुर में हाइवे बना छावनी, दिल्ली का ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट

दस दिन से शाहजहांपुर में हाइवे के पास पड़ाव डाले बैठे कांग्रेस और किसान संगठन के नेताओं ने शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग से होकर दिल्ली कूच का प्रयास किया लेकिन प्रदेश सीमा पर हरियाणा पुलिस और प्रशासन ने अवरोधक लगा उन्हें रोक दिया। इसके बाद किसान महापंचायत के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रामपाल जाट के नेतृत्व में आंदोलनकारी हाइवे की सर्विस लेन में जाकर बैठ गए।

देर शाम नागौर सांसद हनुमान बेनिवाल, खींवसर विधायक नारायण बेनीवाल, भोपालगढ़ विधायक पुखराज गर्ग भी यहां आ पहुंचे। आंदोलन बढ़ने की आशंका से शाम करीब 6 बजे अलवर जिला कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाडिया, भिवाडी एसपी राममूर्ति जोशी, एडीएम रामचरण शर्मा भी बॉर्डर पर पहुंच गए। उधर, बहरोड़ से ही दिल्ली की ओर जाने वाले ट्रैफिक को डायवर्ट कर दिया गया।

इससे शाम को अलवर-नूंह रूट और जयपुर-थानागाजी मार्ग पर ट्रैफिक बढ़ गया। आंदोलनकारियों की संख्या बढ़ने की आशंका से दिल्ली-जयपुर हाइवे पुलिस छावनी बना रहा। हालांकि पूरे दिन सिर्फ हरियाणा पुलिस ही एक्शन में नजर आई। इससे पहले सुबह कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने हाइवे टोल प्लाजा पर टोल शुल्क माफी का प्रयास करते हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। यहां कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता हाइवे पर बैठने लगे तो पुलिस ने उन्हें रोक दिया।

इसके बाद कार्यकर्ता किसानों के साथ दिल्ली कूच करने लगे। टोल प्लाजा पर प्रदर्शन में यूथ कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष दीनबंधु शर्मा, उपाध्यक्ष दिनेश राघव, पूर्व ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष अशोक मुदगल, एन‌एसयुआई के जिलाध्यक्ष रहे संदीप यादव, कॉग्रेस जिला महासचिव ललित यादव, अलवर मेव पंचायत सदर शेर मौहम्मद, यूथ कॉग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय सचिव डॉ.पलक वर्मा, प्रदेश सचिव सुनीता सियाग आदि मौजूद रहे। मौके पर नीमराणा डीएसपी लोकेश मीणा, शाहजहांपुर एसएचअो सुनील, नीमराणा एसएचओ गौरव, मांढण एसएचओ मुकेश तैनात रहे।

