ट्रैक्टर रैली:दिल्ली नहीं, मानेसर तक ही जाएगी ट्रैक्टर तिरंगा रैली, रेवाड़ी प्रशासन और किसानों में बनी सहमति

शाहजहांपुर
  • किसानों ने रूट चार्ट को अंतिम रूप दिया, जिलेभर से ट्रैक्टर सवार किसान समर्थन जताने के लिए पहुंचे

स्टेट बॉर्डर पर 45 दिनों से आंदोलन कर रहे किसान मंगलवार को अपनी ट्रैक्टर तिरंगा रैली लेकर मानेसर तक जा सकेंगे। सोमवार को रेवाड़ी पुलिस व प्रशासन के साथ चर्चा में किसानों ने रैली के रूट चार्ट को अंतिम रूप दे दिया। प्रशासन ने किसानों को दिल्ली तक रैली के रूप में ट्रैक्टर ले जाने की अनुमति देने से इनकार कर दिया था। रैली सुबह 8 से 10 बजे के बीच रवाना होगी और मानसेर से वापस पड़ाव स्थल लौटेगी। जहां पहले की तरह आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। किसानों के संयुक्त मोर्चे ने पड़ाव स्थल पर सभा कर किसानों को इसके बारे में जानकारी भी दी।

इस बीच जिले के विभिन्न हिस्सों से किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली में शामिल होने शाहजहांपुर पहुंचे। ये किसान राजस्थान सरकार में श्रम मंत्री टीकाराम जूली, परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप खाचरियावास तथा कई विधायकों के आह्वान पर शाहजहांपुर पहुंचे। इसे देखते भिवाडी एसपी राममूर्ति जोशी, डीएसपी महावीर सिंह शेखावत, एएसपी राजेन्द्र सिसोदिया, थाना प्रभारी सुनील जांगिड मौके पर पुलिस बल के साथ तैनात रहे। किसानों के साथ चर्चा में रेवाड़ी एसपी अभिषेक जोरवाल, डीएसपी बावल राजेश चेची, डीएसपी गौरव फोगाट, डीएसपी रेवाड़ी अमित भाटिया बावल थाना प्रभारी धर्मबीर सिंह शामिल रहे।

किसान मोर्चे की तरफ से जाट महासभा के राजाराम मील, किसान यूनियन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष बलबीर छिल्लर, अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के अमराराम चौधरी, तारासिंह सिद्धु ने चर्चा की। किसानों ने पहले दिल्ली तक जाने की बात रखी। हरियाणा पुलिस ने सुरक्षा व ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर इसे मानेसर तक सीमित रखने का आग्रह किया। किसान नेताओं ने इस पर सहमति जता दी। जाट महासभा के राजाराम मील ने बताया कि जब तक सरकार तीनों बिल वापस नहीं ले लेगी तब तक शाहजहांपुर, सिंघु एवं टीकरी बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलनरत रहेंगे।
आर‌एलपी ने कहा हम किसानों का साथ

उधर, आर‌एलपी संयोजक सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल भी सोमवार शाम शाहजहांपुर पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि वे किसानों के हर कदम के साथ हैं और 26 जनवरी को हजारों समर्थकों के साथ ट्रैक्टर एवं वाहनों से दिल्ली कूच करेंगे। इस दौरान उनकी पार्टी के विधायक नारायण बेनीवाल, इन्द्रा बावरी, पुखराज गर्ग, पूर्व संसदीय सचिव रामस्वरूप कसाणा, महिला मोर्चे की स्पर्धा चौधरी, डॉ.योगेश चौधरी, सुधीर, प्रवक्ता राजपाल चौधरी सहित करीब 1000 हजार ट्रैक्टरों के साथ किसान साथ रहेंगे।

सभा को किया सम्बोधित

इससे पहले सयुंक्त किसान मोर्चे ने नियमित सभा में ट्रैक्टर तिरंगा रैली को लेकर किसानों के साथ चर्चा की। सभा को जाट नेता राजाराम मील, डीडवाना विधायक चेतन डूडी, किसान यूनियन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष बलबीर छिल्लर, फुलेरा विधायक विद्याधर फुलेरा, पूर्व विधायक अमराराम चौधरी, यूथ कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष दीनबंधु शर्मा, पीपराली प्रधान विकास मूंड, एनएसयूआई जिलाध्यक्ष राकेश चौधरी, राकेश दायमा बानसूर, एडवोकेट बस्तीराम यादव, समाजवादी नेता महेन्द्र यादव ने सं‍बोधित किया। संचालन संजय माधव ने किया।

किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली की तैयारियों को लेकर कई क्षेत्रों का दौरा किया

बानसूर. राजस्थान बीज निगम के पूर्व चेयरमैन एवं एआईसीसी सदस्य धर्मेंद्र राठौर सोमवार को एक दिवसीय दौरे पर बानसूर रहे। राठौड़ ने बताया कि 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में आयोजित किसान ट्रैक्टर परेड रैली की तैयारियों को लेकर सोमवार को कोटपूतली, बानसूर, मुंडावर सहित कई विधानसभा क्षेत्रों का दौरा किया।

इस मौके पर उन्होंने ज्यादा से ज्यादा संख्या में दिल्ली की किसान परेड में शामिल होने का आह्वान किया गया। इस दौरान राठौड़ ने एडीएम व जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय को अलवर में करवाने का आश्वासन दिया है। इस अवसर पर बुनकर संघ के पूर्व चेयरमैन राधेश्याम तंवर जय राम पूनिया, जिला पार्षद बनवारी लाल शास्त्री, शिवरतन सोनी, सुरेंद्र यादव, अनिल यादव, करण सिंह राठौड़ आदि मौजूद थे।

ट्रैक्टर से किसानाें ने किया खैरथल से दिल्ली कूच

खैरथल। देश में चल रहे किसान आंदाेलन के तहत साेमवार काे खैरथल कस्बे से काफी संख्या में किसानाें ने ट्रैक्टर लेकर दिल्ली कूच किया। कस्बे के बाइपास राेड से कांग्रेस नेता जयपक्राश हेड़ाऊ के नेतृत्व में करीब 15 ट्रेक्टराें में सवार हाेकर किसान दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए। कांग्रेस जिला महासचिव गिरिश डाटा ने बताया कि देश में किसानाें के साथ हाे रहे अन्याय की लहर अब देश के काेने-काेने में पहुंच चुकी है।

जिसके चलते संपूर्ण देश के किसान एकजुट हाे गए है और केंद्र सरकार द्वारा किसानाें के लिए लागू किए गए बिल काे निरस्त करने की मांग कर रहे है। जब तक किसानाें के लिए लाए गए बिल काे निरस्त नहीं किया जाएगा तब तक किसान आंदाेलन जारी रहेगा।

किसानाें ने केंद्र सरकार की दमनकारी नीतियाें के खिलाफ शाहजहांपुर पहुंचकर किसानाें के साथ रैली में शामिल हाेकर अपने- अपने ट्रैक्टराें से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए। इस दाैरान कांग्रेस जिला सचिव विक्रम चाैधरी, पूर्व पार्षद माेहनलाल शर्मा, पार्षद करण सिंह चाैधरी आदि माैजूद रहे।

