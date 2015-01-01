पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहेज ने छीन ली पिता की जान:बेटी की शादी के लिए दहेज नही जुटा पाया पिता, फांसी लगा आत्महत्या की

टपूकड़ा31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बहन के यहां बूढ़ीबावल आया हुआ था हरियाणा निवासी मृतक
  • शनिवार को जानी थी बेटी की लग्न, सुसाइड नोट में ससुराल पक्ष को बताया जिम्मेदार

शादी में 30 लाख का रुपए के दहेज की मांग के आगे मजबूर हुए एक पिता ने शनिवार को बेटी की लग्न से चंद घंटे पहले फांसी लगा जान दे दी। मृतक सुसाइड नोट लिखकर गया, जिसमें ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों पर दहेज में 30 लाख रुपए मांगने का आरोप लगाते हुए मौत का जिम्मेदार बताया है।

मृतक कैलाश तंवर हरियाणा का रहने वाला था। बेटी के ससुराल वालों की बहनोई के जरिये समझाइश कराने बूढ़ीबावल में अपनी बहन के घर आया हुआ था। पुलिस ने घटना के 12 घंटे बाद भी मामला दर्ज नहीं किया है। खुशखेड़ा थाना पुलिस के अनुसार हरियाणा के रेवाड़ी थाना खोल के पाड़ला निवासी कैलाश पुत्र रामस्वरूप अपने बहन के घर बूढीबावल आया हुआ था। उसने अपनी बहन और बहनोई चेतराम को बताया कि बेटी रविना का रिश्ता हरियाणा के मानेसर क्षेत्र के कासन गांव में तय कर रखा है। बेटी की 25 नवंबर की शादी है, लेकिन अब लड़के वाले 30 लाख रुपए दहेज की मांग कर रहे हैं। इससे वह परेशान है। शुक्रवार को कैलाश, उसका बहनोई और भानजा कासन गांव में वर पक्ष के घर गए और मजबूरी बताई।

मगर वे नहीं माने और कहा कि 30 लाख की शादी नहीं कर सके तो शनिवार को लग्न लेकर मत आना। मायूस होकर तीनों लौट आए। चिंता के कारण रात को कैलाश बहन के घर नहीं गया और रात को बहनोई के साथ बूढीबावल में उसके ऑफिस में ही सो गया। सुबह बहनोई चेतराम चाय वगैरह लेने घर चला गया। इसी दौरान कैलाश ने ऑफिस में रस्सी से फंदा लगा आत्महत्या कर ली। चाय लेकर पहुंचे बहनोई ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। मृतक के पास सुसाइड नोट बरामद किया।

टपूकड़ा. मृतक के पास मिला सुसाइड नोट।
शादी के कार्ड पर सुसाइड नोट में लगाई गुहार- सीएम साहब इन जैसे लोगों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा देना

पुलिस के अनुसार मृतक शादी के कार्ड के लिफाफे पर ही सुसाइड नोट लिखकर गया। इसमें लिखा कि बेटी की शादी मानेसर के कासन गांव में रवि पुत्र सुनील कुमार से तय की है। मैंने अपनी हैसियत के मुताबिक 10 से 15 लाख की शादी का वादा किया था, लेकिन सुनील, उसका साढू पूर्व सरपंच मामचंद, विनयपाल और मंजू ने दहेज की मांग बढ़ा दी।

मैं अपनी इज्जत बचाने उनके पास गांव कासन गया। उन्होंने रिश्ता करने से मना कर दिया है। अब समाज में मैं जिंदा नहीं रह सकता। सुसाइड नोट में प्रधानमंत्री, हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल, राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह को आखिरी नमस्कार के साथ लिखा कि दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा देकर मुझे इंसाफ दिलाना।

मृतक के एक बेटा और बेटी, दोनों की साथ शादी

मृतक कैलाश रेवाड़ी में ट्रांसपोर्ट का कामकाज करता था। उसका एक बेटा और बेटी है। दोनों की शादी 25 नवंबर को होनी थी। बेटे की शादी राजस्थान के दौसा जिले में तय की थी। परिजनों ने बताया कि 21 नवंबर को बेटी की लग्न लिखी जानी थी।

पीड़ित पक्ष की ओर से मामला दर्ज कराने अभी कोई नहीं आया है। पुलिस ने कई बार इसके लिए कई बार पीड़ित पक्ष से संपर्क भी किया है। उन्होंने हर बार थोड़ी देर में आने की बात कही है। आते ही मामला दर्ज कर लिया जाएगा।
-राममूर्ति जोशी, एसपी भिवाड़ी

