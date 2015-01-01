पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मामला दर्ज:आत्महत्या करने वाले पिता की बेटी ने वर पक्ष के लोगों पर केस दर्ज कराया

टपूकड़ा38 मिनट पहले
दहेज नहीं जुटा पाने के कारण आत्महत्या करने के मामले में मृतक की बेटी ने खुशखेड़ा थाने में वर पक्ष के 5 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया है। इसमें ससुराल पक्ष के रवि, सुनील, विनयपाल, मंजू देवी, व सुनील के साडू को नामजद किया गया है। मृतक कैलाश तंवर की बेटी रवीना ने दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट में बताया कि उसकी शादी मानेसर स्थित कासन गांव में रवि पुत्र सुनील के साथ होना तय हुई थी।

21 नवंबर को उसका लग्न जाना था, लेकिन ससुरा पक्ष के लोग उसके पिता को बार-बार ज्यादा दहेज के लिए दबाव डाल रहे थे। उसके पिता कैलाश शादी से ऐन पहले बड़ी रकम की मांग से परेशान थे। कैलाश ने बेटी के ससुराल पक्ष के पास जाकर गुहार भी की लेकिन वे लोग नहीं माने। शादी तोड़ने की बात कही। समाज में बेइज्जती के डर से पिता ने लग्न से पहले ही आत्महत्या कर ली। खुशखेड़ा थानाधिकारी रमाशंकर ने बताया कि हरियाणा के खोल निवासी मृतक कैलाश पुत्र रामस्वरूप ने शुक्रवार को अपनी बहन के गांव बूढ़ीबावल में आत्महत्या कर ली थी। इस एक रात पहले उसने अपनी बहन और बहनोई को बताया था कि बेटी रवीना का रिश्ता हरियाणा के मानेसर स्थित कासन गांव में किया है। वर पक्ष के लोग बार-बार अधिक दहेज की मांग कर रहे हैं।

जिसकी वजह से वह परेशान है। कैलाश के जीजा वह बहन ने पुत्री वर पक्ष से बात भी की, लेकिन वे लोग दहेज में मांगी रकम नहीं देने पर शादी तोड़ने की बात कह रहे थे। इससे परेशान पिता कैलाश ने शनिवार की सुबह बूढ़ीबावल में पंखे से फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। उसके पास सुसाइड नोट मिला। इसमें उसने पुत्री के ससुराल पक्ष पर अधिक दहेज मांगने का आरोप लगाया था।

