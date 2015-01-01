पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायत समिति:कांग्रेस झूठे वादों के सहारे सत्ता में आई : कटारिया

आनंदपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आनंदपुरी, नाहरपुरा और बागीदौरा में भाजपा उम्मीदवारों के पक्ष में कटारिया ने की सभाएं

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाबचंद कटारिया ने रविवार को आनंदपुरी, नाहरपुरा और बागीदौरा में भाजपा उम्मीदवादों के पक्ष में चुनावी सभाएं की। कटारिया ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने देश को भ्रष्टाचार की भट्‌टी में जलाकर खाक कर दिया है। उनके नेता मालामाल हो गए और देश को खोखला कर दिया। अब समय आ गया है कि गांवों में बची खुची कांग्रेस को उखाड़ फेंकने का।

कटारिया ने कहा कि झूठे वादों के सहारे राज्य में सत्ता में आई कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने को आए, लेकिन अब तक न लोगों का कर्जा माफ हुआ और न ही बेरोजगारों को भत्ता मिला। वहीं पांचवें वित्त आयोग का 2500 करोड़ रुपए भी दबा रखे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ समय बाद जयपुर में बदलाव दिखाई देगा। यह सरकार चंद दिनों की मेहमान है।

कटारिया ने राज्य मे उनके भाजपा शासन की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं, उपलब्धियों व पीएम मोदी की गांव गरीब व किसानों के हित मे चलाई जा रही योजनाओं की जानकारी देते हुए लोगों से भाजपा प्रत्याशियों को बहुमत के साथ जीता कर क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस व परिवार वाद कि राजनीति को उखाड़ फेंकने की अपील की। सभा में पूर्व मंत्री जीतमल खांट, भाजपा एसटी मोर्चा प्रदेश महामंत्री खेमराज गरासिया, जिलाध्यक्ष गोविंदसिंह राव, चुनाव प्रभारी इंद्रमल सेठिया, महामंत्री लालसिंह पाटीदार, उपाध्यक्ष नागेन्द्र सिंह राठौड़ मौजूद रहे।आनंदपुरी में सभा के दौरान माइक बंद हो गया तो कार्यकर्ता परेशान हो रहे थे, तभी कटारिया बोले कि अभी मेरे फेफड़ों में ताकत है, मैं बिना माइक के बोलने की क्षमता रखता हूं। आज आपकी भी परीक्षा हो जाएगी।

इधर, भाजपा कार्यालय में रविवार को जिला परिषद वार्ड 25 और पंचायत समिति बांसवाड़ा के वार्ड 1 से 8 तक के चुनाव को लेकर रणनीति बनाई गई। इस दौरान भाजपा पंचायत समिति संयोजक मणिलाल गुर्जर, भाजपा जनजाति मोर्चा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष हकरू मईड़ा, लक्ष्मण जत्ती, संजय पंड्या, ग्रामीण मंडल महामंत्री मनोहर व्यास, पूर्व सरपंच नारेंग डोडियार समेत कई कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। संचालन सुमित त्रिवेदी ने किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें