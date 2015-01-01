पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या की आशंका:मजदूरी करने निकले युवक का शव जंगल में लटका मिला

आनंदपुरी5 घंटे पहले
  • परिजनों ने जताई हत्या की आशंका, टेमरन की घटना

थाना क्षेत्र के डोकर गांव से दो दिन पहले अहमदाबाद में मजदूरी के लिए निकले 25 वर्षीय जीतमल का शव शनिवार सुबह थाना क्षेत्र के टेमरन गांव के जंगल में पेड़ से लटका मिला। जीतमल ने शुक्रवार दोपहर को अपने बड़े भाई जगमाल से मोबाइल फोन पर रोते हुए अपनी जान पर खतरा बताते हुए बचाने की गुहार लगाई थी। मामला प्रेम प्रसंग से जुड़ा होना बताया जा रहा है।

मृतक के पिता डोकर गांव निवासी मनजी पटेल ने आनंदपुरी थाने में दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट में बताया कि जीतमल पटेल गुरुवार को घर से अहमदाबाद काम पर जाने की कह कर निकला था। शुक्रवार को दोपहर करीब 12.30 बजे उसने अज्ञात नंबर से बड़े भाई जगमाल को फोन किया था। इसके तत्काल बाद भाई जगमाल अपने साथ अन्य लोगों को लेकर जीप से टेमरन के जंगल में गया और जीतमल की तलाश शुरू की। लेकिन नहीं मिला। शनिवार सुबह जीतमल का शव लटका होने की जानकारी मिली।

