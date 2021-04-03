पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोपियों की धरपकड़ पकड़ लगातार जारी:कांकरी डूंगरी उपद्रव में शामिल एक आरोपी रतनपुर से गिरफ्तार

बिछीवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
कांकरी डूंगरी उपद्रव में शामिल आरोपियों की धरपकड़ पकड़ लगातार जारी है। बिछीवाड़ा थाना पुलिस ने उपद्रव में शामिल एक आरोपी अजय फलेजा को उसके गांव रतनपुर से गिरफ्तार करने में सफलता पाई है।

बिछीवाड़ा थाना अधिकारी रिजवान खान ने बताया कि 24, 25, 26 सितंबर 2020 को उदयपुर-अहमदाबाद हाईवे पर स्थित कांकरी डूंगरी पर रीट भर्ती परीक्षा 2018 में रिक्त पदों पर आदिवासियों को ही भर्ती करने की मांग को लेकर अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा धरना प्रदर्शन करते हुए हाईवे पर उपद्रव मचाया था। हाइवे को जाम करते हुए वहां खड़े वाहनों की तोड़फाेड़ व लूटपाट की गई। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में लगी पुलिस पर पथराव किया तथा पुलिस व आमजन की गाड़ियाें को जला दिया था। उपद्रव की वीडियो, फोटो के आधार पर आरोपियों की धरपकड़ का अभियान सितंबर 2020 से ही लगातार चल रहा है। अभी तक कई आरोपियों को पकड़कर जेल भेज चुके हैं। बुधवार रात को रतनपुर गांव में उपद्रव में शामिल एक आरोपी 22 वर्षीय अजय पुत्र दिलीप फलेजा उसके घर में देखे जाने की सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद थानाधिकारी रिजवान खान, एएसआई लक्ष्मणलाल, हैड कांस्टेबल गोविंदलाल, कांस्टेबल लोकेंद्र सिंह, राजेश व सुनील ने रात में ही आरोपी को उसके घर के आसपास घेराबंदी कर पकड़ लिया।

