रोष:25 साल बाद भी नहीं बनी आसन के डूंगरी मोहल्ले की सड़क, लोगों में रोष

चिड़ियावासा4 घंटे पहले
गढी क्षेत्र के आसन कस्बे में 25 साल से सड़क नहीं बनने से लोगों ने जताया रोष। मामला यह है कि होली चौक से डूंगरी मोहल्ले की ओर जाने वाली 25 मकानों की सड़क कि मांग पिछले 25 सालों से कर रहे है पर आज तक नही बनी है। ऐसे ऊँचाई वाला भाग होने की वजह से लोगों को आने-जाने उतरने चढ़ने व वाहनो को लाने ले जाने में काफी परेशानी और हादसे का अंदेशा बना रहता है।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि कई सालों से मोहल्लेवासियों ने ग्राम पंचायत में सड़क बनाने को लेकर कई बार सरपंच को अवगत करवाया पर आश्वासन देकर भेज देते है। अभी तक 4 सरपंचों के कार्यकाल गुजरा पर आज तक सड़क नहीं बनी। ग्रामीणों ने आक्रोश जताते हुए वनेश्वर, भोग जी पाटीदार, नानाजी जीवा पाटीदार, लालजी जीवा पाटीदार, रूपेंग, खेमा चरपोटा, गौतम मना, अरु, मना, जीता, बदीया, नरेश भूरा पाटीदार, धवल बदीया

ताबियार ने बताया कि सड़ क नहीं होने से बरसात के दिनों में कीचड़ हो जाता है इससे काफी परेशानी और हादसे का डर लगा रहता है। ग्रामीणों ने जल्द सड़क बनाने की मांग की। इस पर आसन सरपंच मनीषा निनामा ने बताया की गांव की कुछ प्रमुख सड़कों के प्रस्ताव लिए है जिसमें यह इस सड़क का भी प्रस्ताव लिया गया हैं। जल्द ही प्रस्ताव पारित होने पर सबसे पहले इस डूंगरी मोहल्ले में सड़क निर्माण किया जाएगा।

