कार्यक्रम:आसन में मेवाड़ा कलाल समाज ने मनाई सहस्रबाहु अर्जुन की जयंती

  • बांसवाडा-डूंगरपुर के समाजजन शामिल हुए, 28 युवाओं ने किया रक्तदान

गढ़ी उपखंड के आसन कस्बे में कलाल समाज के कुल देवता भगवान सहस्रबाहु अर्जुन की जन्म जयंती समारोह हर्षोउल्लास के साथ मनाई गई। समाज के जिला मीडिया प्रभारी रजनीश कलाल आसन ने बताया कि मेवाड़ा कलाल समाज समिति के तत्वाधान में आयोजित ग्राम आसन-भीमपुर में सहस्त्रबाहु अर्जुन मंदिर प्रांगण एवं गोकुल महाराज मठ पर में मेवाड़ा कलाल समाज बांसवाड़ा-डूंगरपुर एवं वेगड़ा कलाल समाज के बंधुओं ने गुरु माता कमला बा के सान्निध्य एवं मुकेश महाराज के दिशा निर्देशन में मंदिर ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष कन्हैयालाल कलाल की अध्यक्षता में एवं मेवाड़ा कलाल समाज समिति के जिलाध्यक्ष हरीशचंद्र कलाल सेनावासा के मुख्य आतिथ्य में कुल देवता भगवान सहस्रबाहु अर्जुन का जयंती समारोह मनाया।

समारोह में विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में उदवलाल कलाल, अशोक कलाल जोगीवाड़ा, दिलीप सागवाड़ा, मोहनलाल रेयाणा, युवान मंडल अध्यक्ष कल्पेश कलाल मोटागांव, जिला सचिव प्रदीप कलाल, सलाहकार मोहनलाल, नरेशचंद्र कलाल, विदेश विभाग प्रभारी सुंदरलाल, जिला उपाध्यक्ष राजेश कलाल आसन, कमलेश कलाल गढ़ी, महामंत्री रोनक पटेल, नटवरलाल मौजूद रहे। समारोह में कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन की पालना के साथ अपने आराध्य देव की पूजा अर्चना की एवं महा आरती करते हुए हवन यज्ञ का अनुष्ठान किया गया।

साथ ही समाज के स्वर्गीय गुरुदेव गोकुल महाराज की प्रतिमा पूजन एवं पादुका पूजन कर उनका आशिर्वाद लिया गया। इस अवसर पर समाज के 28 युवाओं के द्वारा रक्तदान किया गया। रक्त संग्रहण के लिए चिकित्सा विभाग से डॉक्टर समीर खान, पैथोलॉजिस्ट लैब टेक्नीशियन चंद्रेश शर्मा, वाहन चालक दीपेंद्र सिंह एवं हैल्पर अनिल भोई के द्वारा रक्तदान की व्यवस्था की गई।

समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि हरीशचंद्र कलाल ने समाज में एकता अखंडता बनाए रखते हुए समाज के सर्वांगीण विकास के लिए कार्य करने की आगामी योजनाओं की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि समाज अगले वर्ष फरवरी 2021 में बांसवाड़ा-डूंगरपुर के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में सर्व वर्गीय कलाल समाज का परिचय सम्मेलन एवं स्नेह मिलन का कार्यक्रम आयोजित करेगा और पिछले दिनों समाज के विकास के लिए ग्राम मोर तहसील गढ़ी में खरीदी गई जमीन पर विद्यालय निर्माण एवं विभिन्न प्रकार के विकास कार्यो एवं स्मारिका प्रकाशन करने की जानकारी समाज बंधुओं को दी।

कार्यक्रम में समाज की बेटी लक्ष्मी पटेल जो कि नेशनल कराटे की ए ग्रेड रैफरी एवं एंटी करप्शन क्राइम कंट्रोल बोर्ड महिला सेल राजस्थान की प्रदेश अध्यक्षा को उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने पर समाज के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा सम्मानित किया गया। साथ ही समाज के युवाओं का और रक्तदान करने वाले सभी समाज बंधुओं का भी सम्मान किया गया। अतिथियों का स्वागत राजेश कलाल आसन ने किया।

कार्यक्रम में भामाशाह मोतीलाल कलाल व भंवरलाल कलाल, बृजेश कलाल भूंगडा, रवि कलाल नरवाली, अमित कलाल खेरवाड़ा, रवींद्र कलाल अखेपानजी का गड़ा, योगेश कलाल आसन का बहुमान किया गया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन महेश कलाल नरवाली ने किया। मुकेश कलाल आसन ने आभार व्यक्त किया। इससे पूर्व समाज के आचार्य शंकरलाल जोशी के सानिध्य में भगवान सहस्त्रबाहु अर्जुन के जन्मोत्सव के उपलक्ष्य में होमात्मक अभिषेक मुख्य यजमान अमित कलाल परतापुर के द्वारा किया गया।

