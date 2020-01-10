पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:बैग में रखे 3.50 लाख में से पांच मिनट में चोरी हो गए दाे लाख रुपए

चरियावास13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कुली गांव में सोमवार को एक बैग में भरकर रखे गए तीन लाख 43 हजार रुपयों में से महज पांच मिनट में ही दो लाख रुपए चोरी हो गए। इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई तो मामले की जांच शुरू हुई। पीड़ित शराब ठेकेदार शेरसिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि आबकारी दुकान का माल लाने के लिए बैंक में डीडी बनाने के लिए तीन लाख 43 हजार रुपए से भरा बैग उसने जीप में रखा था। इसके बाद ड्राइवर व एक अन्य व्यक्ति के साथ वह ऑफिस में डीजल की पर्ची लेने चले गए।

पांच मिनट के अंतराल में वे वापस लौट आए। उन्होंने जीप का गेट खोलकर देखा तो बैग की चेन खुली देख होश उड़ गए। अंदर देखा तो 500-500 रुपए के नोट की चार गड्डियां नहीं मिली।

आसपास में पड़ताल व पूछताछ भी की, लेकिन चोर का कोई सुराग नहीं मिला। इस पर पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। खाचरियावास पुलिस चौकी के प्रभारी बनवारी लाल मय जाब्ता मौके पर पहुंचे और मौका स्थिति देखी।

बंद मिले सीसीटीवी फुटेज : मामले को लेकर पुलिस घटना स्थल के आसपास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल में जुट गई। हालांकि इलाके के ज्यादातर सीसीटीवी कैमरे खराब मिले। पुलिस पूछताछ व अन्य उपायों से भी चोर की तलाश में जुटी है। चार दिन पहले भी हुई थी चोरी : चार दिन पहले भी खाचरियावास की हनुमान सागर कॉलोनी में बंद मकान से चोर 10 हजार रुपए सहित सोने-चांदी के गहने ले गए थे। उसका भी अभी तक सुराग नहीं लगा है।

