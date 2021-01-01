पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपहरण कर दुष्कर्म का मामला:स्कूली छात्रा का अपहरण कर दुष्कर्म करने के आरोपी को 10 साल कठोर कैद

डूंगरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कुआं थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव का वर्ष 2018 का मामला, लकड़ी बिनने के लिए आए लाेगाें की मदद से स्कूली छात्रा पहुंची थी डूंगरपुर

कुआं थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव की स्कूली छात्रा का अपहरण कर गुजरात के हिम्मतनगर के पास एक गांव में एक माह तक बंधक बना कर दुष्कर्म करने के मामले में पाेक्साे काेर्ट ने आराेपी काे दस साल के कठाेर कारावास व 16 हजार रुपये के जुर्माने से दंडित किया है।

राज्य की ओर से विशिष्ठ लाेक अभियाेजक याेगेश कुमार जाेशी ने पैरवी की। पीठासीन अधिकारी एमआर सुथार ने लैंगिक अपराधाें से बालकाें का संरक्षण अधिनियम के तहत दाेवड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के पगारा निवासी आराेपी उदयलाल उर्फ नितेश उर्फ करण पुत्र माेहनलाल काे सजा सुनाई।

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण से अनुराेध है कि पीड़िता काे राजस्थान पीड़ित प्रतिकर स्कीम के तहत काेई राशि स्वीकृत कर उसके अदा की जाने पर सूचना से न्यायालय काे अवगत कराए। पाेक्साे काेर्ट ने अपराध काे गंभीर प्रकृति का माना है। नाबालिग से बार बार दुष्कर्म करने का अपराध साबित हुआ है।

पीड़िता ने आरोपी को पहले छेड़खानी करने पर डांटा था, उसके बाद किया अपहरण : पीड़िता ने अपने पिता कालूराम के साथ पुलिस थाने पहुंच कर रिपाेर्ट देकर बताया कि पीड़िता व उसकी सहेली दाेनाें स्कूल का काम देखने गई थी। इस दाैरान आराेपी उदयलाल ने छेड़छाड़ की थी। जिस पर पीड़िता ने उसे डांट दिया था। इसके बाद घर आकर उसने यह बात अपने पिता काे बताई थी। 30 सितंबर 2018 की रात 11.30 बजे नाबालिग रात काे पढ़ाई कर रही थी।

बाथरूम करने के लिए बाहर निकली। इसके बाद वापस घर की तरफ लाैट रही थी। इसी दाैरान पीछे से आराेपी उदयलाल ने पकड़ लिया। उसका मुंह दबा कर कुछ सुंघा दिया। वह बेहाेश हाे गई। कुछ पता नहीं चला। इसके बाद दूसरे दिन हाेश आया। आरेापी उदयलाल से बात करने पर जान से मारने की धमकी देकर डरा धमका कर चुप करा दिया। एक कमरे में बंद कर दिया। करीब एक माह तक वहां पर रखा। जिस जगह पर रखा आसपास सूनसान जंगल था।

दिन में कमरे में बंद करके रखता और काम पर जाता। रात काे डरा धमका कर दुष्कर्म करता था। नाबालिग चिल्लाती, लेकिन आसपास सुनसान हाेने से उसकी आवाज काेई सुनता नहीं था। दरअसल, तीन नवंबर 2018 काे आराेपी उदयलाल काम पर गया था। कमरे में नाबालिग अकेली थी। सुबह के छह-सात बजे किसी के आने की आवाज सुनाई दी। इस पर नाबालिग चिल्लाई। लकड़ी बिनने आए लाेगाें ने कमरा खाेल कर नाबालिग की मदद की। नाबालिग ने सारी बात उनकाे बताई।

इसके बाद वहां से निकलने में मदद की। नाबालिग छुपते हुए हिम्मतनगर तक पहुंची। वहां से बांसवाड़ा जाने वाली बस में बिठाया। इस पर नाबालिग आंतरी गांव में उतरी। वहां से किसी राहगीर का फाेन लेकर पिता काे काॅल किया। इस पर उसके पिता उसे लेने आए। नाबालिग ने अपने पिता काे सारी घटना बताई। आराेपी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की।

