नगर परिषद:सबसे ज्यादा सामान्य वर्ग के 18, ओबीसी और एसटी वर्ग के 7-7 पार्षद

डूंगरपुर6 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी समाज, जाति और वर्ग का जनसंख्या के हिसाब से गत बाेर्ड से लगभग बराबर, जैन समाज के ज्यादा

नगर परिषद में 10 वार्ड नए बनने के बाद इस बार जातिगत आंकडाें पर गाैर करे ताे इस बार सबसे ज्यादा फायदा सामान्य वर्ग काे मिला है। इसमें भी जैन समाज फायदे में रहा। इस बार बाेर्ड में गत बाेर्ड की तुलना में दाे गुना जैन पार्षद बने है। ओबीसी वर्ग से 2, एससी और एसटी वर्ग के 1-1 पार्षद की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है।

इसके कारण इस बार बाेर्ड में सभ जातियाें, धर्म और संप्रदाय के लाेग मिलकर शहर के विकास की बात रखेंगे। इसके अलावा इस चुनाव में सबसे अच्छी बात कई हुनरमद और अपने कार्य में कुशल लाेग भी शामिल हुए है। जैसे क्रिकेटर, वकील, एकाउंटेंट, टेंट व्यापारी, डेयरी संचालक, नर्सिंग, संगीतकार कलाकार, किसान और व्यापारी शामिल हैं।

इससे शहर के विकास में बनने वाली अलग-अलग कमेटियाें में इनका भरपूर सहयाेग मिलेगा। इसके अलावा गत बाेर्ड के समान युवा पार्षद भी कम हैं। जिसके कारण अनुभवी लाेगाे का सहयाेग ज्यादा मिलेगा। हालांकि अबकी बार 36 नए चेहरे हाेने के कारण शहर में कार्य करने की क्षमता ज्यादा हाेगी। उनके साथ चार पुराने लाेग हाेने से उनके अनुभव भी काम आएंगे।

ये सुविधा मिलती है सभापति और पार्षद काे

सभापति: सभापति काे वेतनमान 12 हजार दिया जाता हैं। इसके अलावा सरकारी वाहन मिलता है। जाे उन्हें घर से लाने और वापस घर तक छाैड़ने के लिए ही हाेता हैं। इसके अलावा शहर में निरीक्षण में ही जा सकते है। शहर के नगर परिषद सीमा से बाहर जाने के लिए सरकारी वाहन का उपयाेग नहीं हाेता हैं।
पार्षद: पार्षद काे मानदेय 2600 हैं। इसके अलावा उन्हें बाेर्ड मिटिंग में आने पर 400 रुपए देय हाेता हैं। इसमें भी उपस्थित हाेने पर दिया जाता हैं।

