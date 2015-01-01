पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जुर्माना नहीं भरा दो हजार लाइसेंस ​निलंबन की तैयारी:परिवहन विभाग के पोर्टल पर 2 हजार वाहनों को कर दिया है ब्लॉक, रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर जुर्माना राशि की भेजी सूचना

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले का परिवहन विभाग करीब दो हजार लाइसेंस 3 माह के लिए निलंबित करने की तैयारी कर रहा है। हालांकि वाहन मालिक को सुनवाई का अंतिम मौका देते हुए उनके रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर भेजी गई जुर्माना राशि को भरने के लिए अवगत कराया है। इसके बाद भी अनदेखा किया तो लाइसेंस को निलंबित कर दिया जाएगा। बताया जा रहा है कि करीब 2 हजार बाइक के चालान परिवहन विभाग की ओर से विशेष अभियान में बनाए गए है।

इस दाैरान लोगों को अनिवार्य रूप से हेलमेट पहनने के लिए भी समझाया गया है। इस बार परिवहन विभाग ने चालान काटने की कार्यवाही में काफी सख्ती दिखाई है। दरअसल, नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल द्वारा पारित निर्णयों की पालना में प्रत्येक वाहन के साथ पीयूसी होना आवश्यक है। विभागीय उडऩदस्तों द्वारा चेकिंग के दौरान पीयूसी प्रमाण पत्र नहीं होने पर मोटर वाहन अधिनियम के प्रावधानों के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है। नवंबर व दिसंबर के दौरान डूंगरपुर जिले में माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय की सडक सुरक्षा समिति के निर्णयों की पालना में बगैर हेलमेट पहने बाइक चलाते पाए जाने पर करीब 2 हजार बाइक चालकों के खिलाफ चालान बनाए गए हैं।

उन वाहनों को परिवहन विभाग के पोर्टल पर ब्लाॅक कर दिया है। इन सभी वाहन चालकों के लाइसेंस मोटर वाहन अधिनियम की धारा 19 के तहत निलंबित किए जाने से पूर्व अंतिम सुनवाई का अवसर दिया जा रहा है। जिन बाइकों के चालान बनाए गए हैं उनके वाहन मालिक रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर विभागीय सॉफ्टवेयर से जुर्माना राशि के बारे में मैसेज भी भेजा गया है। वाहन चालक एवं मालिक कार्यालय समय में उपस्थित हो कर अपना पक्ष नहीं रखते है तो इनके लाइसेंस 3 माह के लिए निलंबित कर दिए जाएंगे।

दुपहिया वाहनों समेत सभी प्रकार के वाहनों के चालक-मालिक जिन्होंने अपने प्रकरणों का निस्तारण नही करवाया है। वह तुरंत कार्यालय में उपस्थित होकर प्रकरण का निस्तारण आवश्यक रूप से कराएं।
एनएन शाह, डीटीओ, डूंगरपुर

क्षमता से अधिक सवारियां बिठाने पर होगी कार्रवाई
जीप, बसों, मिनी बस में छत पर बैठ कर या वाहन के पीछे साइड में लटक कर यात्रा करना कानूनन अपराध हैं। मोटर वाहन कानून के तहत दंडनीय अपराध है। क्षमता से अधिक सवारियां बिठाकर चलने वाले सभी निजी परिवहन यानों के चालकों के मौके पर साक्ष्य लिए जा कर उनके भी लाइसेंस 3 माह के लिए निलंबित किए जा रहे हैं। निलंबन अवधि में वाहन चलाने पर भारतीय दंड संहिता (आईपीसी) की विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत पुलिस कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें