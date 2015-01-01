पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ते संक्रमण पर सख्ती:अंतिम संस्कार में 20, शादी में 100 व्यक्ति ही जा सकेंगे, धारा 144 लागू

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टर सुरेश कुमार ओला ने जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की गंभीर स्थिति से मानव जीवन स्वास्थ्य का खतरा लगातार बना होने से बचाव के लिए धारा 144 दण्ड प्रक्रिया संहिता 1973 में प्रदत्त शक्तियों का प्रयोग करते हुए 20 दिसम्बर की रात 11 बजे तक पांच से अधिक व्यक्तियों के समूह में इकठटा होेने पर निषेधाज्ञा लागू की गई है।

जिले में किसी भी सार्वजनिक स्थल पर पांच से अधिक व्यक्ति इकट्ठे नहीं होंगे। वैवाहिक समारोह में अधिकतम 100 एवं अंतिम संस्कार में अधिकतम 20 व्यक्ति की कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल की अनुपालना सुनिश्चित करते हुए उपस्थित हो सकेंगे।

इसके अतिरिक्त समस्त सामूहिक गतिविधियों यथा रैली, जुलूस सभा एवं सार्वजनिक समारोह इत्यादि पूर्णत प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे। जारी आदेश के अनुसार उक्त प्रतिबंध से निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया, रेल्वे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड, चिकित्सा संस्थान, राजकीय एवं सार्वजनिक कार्यालय, स्कूल एवं काॅलेज में प्रयुक्त होने वाले परीक्षा कक्ष स्थानों को अपवाद स्वरूप मुक्त रखा जाता है।

