पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:बारिश में टूटी नहराें के लिए 22 लाख स्वीकृत किए, निर्माण में घटिया पत्थर लगाने का आरोप

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रबी के सीजन में किसानाें काे पानी पहुंचाने के अापातकालीन बजट का दुरुपयाेग

इस वर्ष मानसून के सक्रिय हाेने के बाद साबला और आसपुर में बडे़ स्तर पर जलभराव की समस्या अाई थी। जिसके कारण बाेड़ीगामा छाेटा, बड़ा, तालाेरा सहित आसपुर और साबला पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में नहरें क्षतिग्रस्त हाे गई थी।
सिंचाई विभाग की ओर से मरम्मत फंड और नरेगा के बजट का उपयाेग करते हुए नहराें का सुढ़ढीकरण किया गया था। जिसमें अब इन नहराें का पुन: निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। ऐसे में नहराें के फिर निर्माण में ठेकेदार की ओर से क्वाटर्स पत्थर का उपयाेग किया जा रहा है। इन पत्थराें काे चुनाई और निर्माण के लिए उपयाेग ही नहीं किया जा सकता है। ठेकेदार की लापरवाहीं से नहराें के निर्माण में गुणवत्ताहीन पत्थर का उपयाेग किया जा रहा है। इसके कारण इन पत्थराें से नहराें का घटिया निर्माण किया जा रहा है।

साेमकमला आबा सिंचाई परियाेजना के तहत आसपुर एक्सईएन आफिस के तहत आसपुर और साबला पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र आता है। जहां पर साेमकमला अांबा बांध से 50 से 60 किमी. लम्बी नहराें के माध्यम से 90 हैक्टेयर से अधिक खेताें की सिंचाई हाेती है। जिसके कारण करीब 10 हजार से अधिक किसानाें काे सालभर पानी दिया जाता है। ऐसे में इन नहराें के लिए सिंचाई विभाग के पास संरक्षण से लेकर उपयाेग की जिम्मेदारी हाेती है। इसी के तहत इस वर्ष ज्यादा बारिश हाेने के कारण अत्याधिक से कई नहरे क्षतिग्रस्त हाे गई है।

वहीं 18 नवंबर काे किसानाें काे पानी पहुंचाने के लिए निर्देश जारी हुए है। इसके बावजूद अभी तक कई जगह नहरें क्षतिग्रस्त है। इन नहराें के क्षतिग्रस्त हाेने के कारण सीपेज और खेताें में फसल बिगड़ने की समस्या हाे रही है।

ऐसे में नहराें के 18 नवंबर काे पानी छाेड़ने से पहले तैयार करना जरूरी है। इसकाे देखते हुए विभाग की अाेर से कई फंड में पैसा एकत्रित कर अपने स्तर पर कार्य किया जा रहा है। इसमें भी ठेकेदार की लापरवाही सामने अा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें