कानून व्यवस्था:चार पंचायत समिति में कानून व्यवस्था व सुरक्षा के लिए 2514 जवान तैनात

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • एसपी ने कहा, अफवाह पर ध्यान नहीं दें, कोई सूचना मिलती है तो तुरंत बताए

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के तहत प्रथम चरण में डूंगरपुर, आसपुर, दोवड़ा व साबला पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में पंचायत समिति सदस्य व जिला परिषद सदस्य चुनाव के लिए 2514 जवान तैनात किए गए है। एसपी कालूराम रावत ने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में चार पंचायत समिति में 132 ग्राम पंचायत में कुल 74 वार्ड में 480 पोलिंग बूथ है। प्रत्येक पोलिंग बूथ पर एक कांस्टेबल को सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के तहत तैनात किया है। सामाजिक दूरी व मास्क पहनने की पालना करने के लिए कुल 396 होमगार्ड तैनात किए है। तीन ग्राम पंचायत पर एक पुलिस मोबाइल पार्टी गठित की है। मोबाइल पार्टी में पांच की टीम रहेगी। इस तरह से 200 जवान रहेंगे।

