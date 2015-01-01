पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:गामोठवाड़ा वागरी बस्ती में कडाणा की अधिशेष जमीन पर जेसीबी लगाकर हटाए 28 अतिक्रमण

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महिलाओं ने पुलिस दल पर किया पथराव, लाेगाें का अाराेप- कार्रवाई से पहले जानकारी नहीं दी

गामोठवाड़ा क्षेत्र में स्थित वागरी बस्ती में अधिशेष भूमि पर कुछ लोगों द्वारा किए गए अतिक्रमण को शुक्रवार को हटाया। भीखा भाई माही कडाणा विभाग की गामोठवाड़ा कॉलोनी में स्थित अधिशेष भूमि पर कतिपय लोगों द्वारा किए गए अतिक्रमण को राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय जोधपुर में दायर डीबी सिविल रिट पिटिशन 260/2019 के तहत कडाणा विभाग द्वारा न्यायालय के आदेशों के अनुरूप, जिला कलेक्टर व उपखंड अधिकारी सागवाड़ा के निर्देशों की पालना में प्रशासन के सहयोग से पुलिस जाप्ते के साथ 28 अतिक्रमण को हटाया गया।

जिसमें सुबह में एसडीएम राजीव द्विवेदी, तहसीलदार मयूर शर्मा, डीएसपी निरंजन चारण, सीआई अजय सिंह, कडाणा विभाग के अधिशासी अभियंता रमेश नुवाल, सहायक अभियंता राजेंद्र द्विवेदी, पालिका के ईओ दुर्गेश सिंह रावल, पटवारी देवेंद्रसिंह चौहान, पालिकाकर्मी जितेंद्र शर्मा, प्रवीण पाटीदार, नीलेश पाटीदार, अक्षय सेवक, मयूर सेवक समेत पुलिस जाप्ता मौके पर पहुंचा और अतिक्रमण हटाना शुरू कराया। प्रशासन की ओर से करीब आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा जेसीबी लगाकर लोगों द्वारा किए गए अतिक्रमण हटाए गए। जिसमें कई पक्के निर्माण भी शामिल है। एक अतिक्रमण को घर में शादी की वजह से आंशिक रूप से हटाया गया। उसने दूसरे दिन अतिक्रमण खुद हटा लेने का शपथ पत्र पेश किया।

इधर, लोगों ने सुबह से हो रही बारिश के कारण अतिक्रमण हटाने का विरोध भी किया। लोगों का कहना था कि उनके रहने की दूसरी व्यवस्था नहीं हुई है, एेसे में बारिश में घरेलू साधन- सामग्री बिगड़ जाएगी। अतिक्रमण हटाने का विरोध करते हुए कुछ लोगों ने अपने घरों में जा कर दरवाजे बंद कर लिए, समझाइश के बाद लोगों को बाहर निकाला गया।

अतिक्रमण हटाने के विरोध में एक स्थान पर कुछ महिलाओं ने पुलिस दल पर अचानक पथराव करना शुरू कर दिया। जिससे पुलिस के जवान बचने के प्रयास करने लगे। तब डीएसपी निरंजन चारण ने खुद मोर्चा संभाला। डीएसपी ने मौके पर पहुंचकर समझाइश के प्रयास किए। महिला पुलिस द्वारा पथराव करने वाली महिलाओं को पुलिस के वाहन में थाने में लेजाया गया। अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान आक्रोशित लोगों ने बताया कि गुरुवार शाम को पुलिस और अधिकारी मोहल्ले में आए थे, लेकिन शुक्रवार को अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई के बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी। इस तरह की कार्रवाई की पहले से जानकारी होती तो अपना सामान कहीं शिफ्ट कर सकते थे।

लोगों ने प्रशासन और भीखा भाई माही नहर खंड के अधिकारियों पर बिना बताए इस तरह की कार्रवाई करने का आरोप लगाया। जबकि मामला कई दिनों से लंबित है और कडाणा विभाग द्वारा पूर्व में कई बार अतिक्रमण हटाने की नोटिस दी जा चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें