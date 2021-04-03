पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण:पहले दिन 526 में से 414 राजस्व कर्मियों को लगा टीका

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • जिला मुख्यालय पर कलेक्टर काे लगा पहला टीका

जिले में कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन का द्वितीय फेज गुरुवार को राजस्व अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों के वैक्सीनेशन के साथ शुरू हो गया है। जिला मुख्यालय पर कलेक्टर सुरेश कुमार ओला ने सबसे पहले वैक्सीन लगवाकर द्वितीय फेज का शुभारंभ किया, इसके बाद एडीएम, एसडीएम, तहसीलदार सहित अन्य राजस्व कार्मिकों को वैक्सीन लगाई। जिले में कुल रजिस्टर्ड 526 राजस्व कर्मचारियों में से 414 ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। यानी 78.7 प्रतिशत राजस्व कर्मचारियों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई।

आज व कल यहां होगा वैक्सीनेशन
शुक्रवार को जिले में कोरोना टीकाकरण नगर परिषद डूंगरपुर के 468, नगर पालिका सागवाड़ा के 186 कार्मिकों का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। शनिवार को पुलिस विभाग के अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों को कोरोना का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा, इसमें चार जगह सत्र आयोजित होंगे। पुलिस लाईन डंूगरपुर, उप जिला अस्पताल सागवाड़ा, सीएचसी आसपुर व सीएचसी सीमलवाड़ा में पुलिस अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा।

