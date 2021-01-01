पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल में चिड़ियाघर में एहतियात के तहत पर्यटकों को एंट्री:नानाभाई पार्क में 50 साल का तोता सन कनूर, खरगोश से भी छोटे पिग

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • मोर की तरह नाचने वाला ग्रीन टर्की, इंसान की तरह बोलने वाला अमेरिकी तोता

(विश्वजीत गोले). नगर परिषद की ओर से शहर के मध्य स्थित नानाभाई पार्क के चिड़ियाघर में 20 से अधिक प्रजाति के तोता (पेरोट) पर्यटकों के आकर्षण का केन्द्र बने हुए हैं। यहां खरगोश, खूबसूरत कबूतर, शुतुरमुर्ग के जैसे दिखने वाला एमूू अफ्रिकन ग्रे, येलो सेड कनूर, रुबिनो रोजेला, सन कनूर, इन्यिन रिन्ग्नेक, कॉकटेल प्रजाति के पक्षी पर्यटकों को अपनी ओर खींच रहे हैं। पक्षियों के अलावा पार्क में सबसे अंदर की ओर बच्चों के लिए टॉय ट्रेन भी है।

इस पर बच्चों को निशुल्क घुमाया जाता है। चिडिय़ाघर में सबसे अधिक तोतों की प्रजातियां है। हर प्रजाति की एक खासियत है। खासियत भी ऐसी जो आपने कभी नहीं सुनी होगी। आइएं जाने इनकी आदतें, स्वभाव और प्रवृतियां। तोता प्रजाति में सबसे बुद्धिमान है अफ्रीकन ग्रे, 80 साल तक जिंदा रह सकता है: दुनिया का सबसे होशियार तोता अफ्रीकन ग्रे अखरोट और बादाम खाने का शौकीन तोता है।

मनुष्य की आवाज निकाल में माहिर है। इसकी औसत आयु 80 वर्ष होती है। ये मनुष्य के समान बोल सकता है। ये तोता मनुष्य की आवाज रिपिट कर सकता है। इसकी दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड होती है। जिसकी कीमत न्यूनतम एक लाख होती है।

व्हाइट कॉकटेल... संगीतज्ञों का साथी, विशिष्ट धुन और वाक्यांश बोलता है

यह पेरोट ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पाया जाता है। इसकी लंबाई 12 से 15 इंच तक होती है। इसे विशिष्ट धुन गायन और वाक्यांश के लिए सिखाया जाता है। प्राचीन काल में संगीतज्ञ इसे खासतौर से अपने पास रखते थे। रियाज के दौरान यह साथ में सुर भी मिलाता है। बस इसकी एक बात खराब है, इसका विशिष्ट धुन गायन कब शुरू हो जाए कहा नहीं जा सकता है। इसका धुन गायन समय नहीं सिर्फ मौसम देखता है। अगर रात 12 बजे के बाद बारिश का मौसम बना तो यह रात में भी शुरू हो जाता है। चिडिय़ाघर में इनकी संख्या करीब 6 है।

खरगोश से भी सुंदर, अमेरिका का गिनी
यह दक्षिणी अमेरिका की प्रजाति का सूअर है। इसको आम भाषा में गिनी पिग या केवी कहते हैं। साइज में बड़े चूहे के आकार का होता है। इसका जीवन 5 से 7 वर्ष का होता है। इसका उपयोग घरों में पालतू जानवर या फिर प्रयोगशाला में विभिन्न प्रयोगों के लिए किया जाता है। चिडिय़ाघर में इनकी संख्या करीब 12 है। इस माह चार छोटे बच्चे भी पैदा हुए हैं। चूहे के आकार के यह बच्चे, सफेद रंग के हैं, जो बच्चों के बीच खास आकर्षण का केन्द्र है।

घटाएं छाते ही नाचता है ग्रीन टर्की
यह पक्षी मेडागास्कर का निवासी है। यह मुर्गे की प्रजाति है। इसमें नर का वजन 7 से 8 किलो और मादा का वजन 5 से 6 किलो होता है। इसमें नर की पूंछ मोर की तरह होती है। जी, हां ग्रीन टर्की मोर की तरह सिर्फ फूलदार पूंछ ही नहीं रखता, बल्कि आसमान में जब घनघोर घटाएं छाती है तो यह काफी खुश होता है और पूंछ खोलकर नाचता भी है। नाचने के दौरान मादा को आकर्षित करने के लिए विशेष आवाज भी निकालता है। चिडिय़ाघर में इनकी संख्या तीन है।

आस्ट्रेलिया का कॉकटेल तोता की सुरीली सीटी करती है आकर्षित
यह तोता ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पाया जाता है। इसका जीवन 10 से 15 वर्ष का होता है। यह कोकाटो प्रजाति की छोटी प्रजाति है। इसकी आवाज सीटी की तरह होती है। उड़ते समय या फिर अपने झुंड में दाना चुगने के दौरान यह सीटी की आवाज निकालता है। कभी-कभी मादा को भी आकर्षित करने के लिए सुरली सीटी बजाता है। सीटी की आवाज की इसकी पहचान है।
अमेरिकी सन कनूर: यह पेरोट पक्षी की प्रजाति अमेरिका में पाई जाती है। इसका जीवन 45 से 50 वर्ष का होता है। इसका रंग पीला और सूर्य की तरह केसरिया होता है। इसकी आवाज तीखी होती है। इसके बारे में कहा जाता है कि तोता प्रजाति के पक्षियों में इसकी उम्र सबसे ज्यादा होती है। इसका पीला, केसरिया रंग इसे अन्य तोतों से ज्यादा सुंदर बनाता है। इसकी तीखी आवाज को सुनकर लगता है जैसे यह हमेशा गुस्से में रहता है और साथी तोतों को डांटता रहता है।

