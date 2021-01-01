पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन साल बाद पकड़ी गड़बड़ी:मेडिकल कॉलेज में अस्थाई कर्मचारियों को वेतन में 61.39 लाख रुपए ज्यादा बांटे

डूंगरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • लेखाशाखा ने निकाले वसूली के आदेश, कोर्ट ने रोक लगाई
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज में हैं 57 यूटीबी कर्मचारी, सभी को राजमेस की तय सेलरी स्ट्रक्चर से अधिक भुगतान

(विश्वजीत गोले). मेडिकल कॉलेज में 2017 में भर्ती किए यूटीबी (आवश्यक अस्थाई आधार) कर्मचारियों को सेलरी में बड़ी गड़बड़ी का खुलासा हुआ है। इन कर्मचारियों को राजमेस के तय सेलरी स्ट्रक्चर से 61 लाख 39 हजार 969 रुपए का भुगतान ज्यादा किया गया है। वर्ष 2017 में मेडिकल कॉलेज स्थापना के बाद इन कर्मचारियों की भर्ती के समय से ही इनको ज्यादा भुगतान किया जा रहा है।

दो माह पूर्व नए प्रिंसिपल को जब इसका पता चला तो उन्होंने मामले से राजमेस को अवगत कराया और राजमेस के आदेश पर यूटीबी कर्मचारियों से वसूली के आदेश दिए हैं। उधर कर्मचारियों ने वसूली का विरोध करते हुए न्यायालय की शरण ले ली है। न्यायालय ने फिलहाल वसूली पर रोक लगा दी है। इधर, मेडिकल कॉलेज की मानें तो यूटीबी कर्मचारियों को वेतन ज्यादा दिया गया है, वहीं कर्मचारी इसे नियमों के तहत ही मान रहे हैं।

मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल कार्यालय के अनुसार वर्ष संयोजक एवं अतिरिक्त निदेशक राजमेस, चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग राजस्थान सरकार के आदेश अनुसार मेडिकल कॉलेज में रिक्त पदों पर आवश्यक अस्थाई आधार (यूटीबी) पर नियुक्त नॉन टीचिंग कर्मचारियों को सोसायटी के सेवा नियम 2017 की अनुसूची 5 में दर्शाए विवरण अनुसार समेकित वेतन पर भर्ती की गई थी।

भर्ती नियम के अनुसार इन कर्मचारियों को शेड्यूल 5 के अनुसार सेलरी भुगतान करना था। जबकि इनको सेलरी भुगतान शेड्यूल 7 के अनुसार किया गया। जो कि विभाग के नियमानुसार गलत था। क्योंकि शेड्यूल 5 में अस्थाई आधार पर रखे गए नॉन टीचिंग स्टॉफ को भुगतान किया जाता है और शेड्यूल 7 में स्थाई आधार पर रखे गए नॉन टीचिंग और टीचिंग स्टॉफ को भुगतान किया जाता है।

खुलासा : फाउंडर प्रिंसिपल डॉ. शलभ शर्मा ने यूटीबी पर भर्ती किए थे अपने चहेते, और इनके अस्थाई होने के बाद भी सेलरी स्थाई कर्मचारियों की देना शुरू किया था
मेडिकल कॉलेज की स्थापना वर्ष 2017 में हुई थी। डॉ. शलभ शर्मा आरएनटी मेडिकल कॉलेज उदयपुर से यहां आकर प्रिंसिपल बने। इन्होंने ही यूटीबी कर्मचारियों की भर्ती की थी और इनके समय से ही इन कर्मचारियों को तय सैलरी से अधिक का भुगतान किया जाता रहा। वर्ष 2020 में 14 अगस्त को डॉ. शलभ शर्मा का भीलवाड़ा मेडिकल कॉलेज स्थानांतरण हो गया। इसके बाद डॉ. जेएम जाडेजा को प्रभारी प्रिंसिपल बनाया गया।

डॉ. जाडेजा 10 नवम्बर 2020 तक प्रिंसिपल पद पर रहे। व्यक्तिगत कारणों के चलते डॉ. जाडेजा ने प्रिंसिपल पद से इस्तीफा दिया। इसके बाद डॉ. श्रीकांत असावा प्रभारी प्रिंसिपल बन गए। डॉ. असावा ने दिसम्बर 2020 में सेलरी भुगतान के बिलों पर हस्ताक्षर करने से पूर्व जांच की तो यूटीबी कर्मचारियों को किया जा रहा ज्यादा भुगतान का खुलासा हुआ।

मेडिकल कॉलेज सूत्रों की मानें तो कॉलेज के फाउंडर प्रिंसिपल डॉ. शलभ शर्मा ने अपने चहेतों, राजनीतिक दबाव से कुछ कर्मचारियों को यूटीबी पर भर्ती किया था। अस्थाई होने के बाद भी वेतन स्थाई कर्मचारियों वाला दिया गया। लेखाशाखा ने भी इसका विरोध नहीं किया।

कॉलेज में 57 यूटीबी कर्मचारी है। इनको सैलरी भुगतान शेड्यूल 5 के अनुसार होना चाहिए जो शेड्यूल 7 के अनुसार किया गया। राजमेस के नियमानुसार लेखा शाखा के प्रस्ताव के अनुसार रिकवरी की शुरुआत की थी लेकिन अब मामला कोर्ट में जा चुका है। रिकवरी रोक दी है। भविष्य में जो निर्णय कोर्ट का होगा उसके अनुसार काम किया जाएगा।
- डॉ. श्रीकांत असावा, प्रिंसिपल एवं कंट्रोलर

मेडिकल कॉलेज में 57 पदों पर की गई थी भर्ती
मेडिकल कॉलेज में वर्ष 2017 में 28 लैब टेक्निशियन, 5 फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट, 10 मल्टीटास्किंग स्टॉफ, 7 एक्जीक्यूटिव असिस्टेंट, 1 फिजिकल ट्रेनिंग इंस्ट्रक्टर, 1 फार्मासिस्ट, 2 लैब असिस्टेंट, 1 मेडिकल सोसियल वर्कर, 1 हेल्थ एजुकेशन इंस्ट्रक्टर तथा 1 लाइब्रेरी असिस्टेंट पद पर भर्ती की गई।

नए प्रिंसिपल स्वयं यूटीबी पर है, जब उन्होंने सेलरी बिल देखे तो जांच में खुली गड़बड़ी
दो माह पूर्व यानी दिसम्बर 2020 में मेडिकल कॉलेज में नए प्रिंसिपल के रूप में डॉ. श्रीकांत असावा ने पदभार संभाला तो सैलरी बिलों पर हस्ताक्षर करने से पूर्व उनमें दर्शाई गई सैलरी की राजमेस के तय सैलरी स्ट्रक्चर से मिलान कर जांच कराई तो गड़बड़ी सामने आई।

यूटीबी पर भर्ती सभी कर्मचारियेां को अस्थाई कर्मचारी वाली सैलरी न देकर स्थाई कर्मचारियों की सैलरी दी जा रही थी। प्रिंसिपल ने तत्काल ही लेखाशाखा को मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए। यूटीबी कर्मचारियों को अब तक प्रदान किए गए सैलरी का हिसाब मांगा तो 61 लाख 39 हजार 969 रुपए ज्यादा भुगतान करना सामने आया।

