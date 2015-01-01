पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या का प्रयास:ससुराल में युवक से लट्‌ठ से मारपीट, आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का आरोप, काका ससुर गिरफ्तार

आरोपी कन्हैया
  • गोकुलपुरा का मामला, पत्नी गीता और सास सहित परिजनों पर आरोप, पत्नी को लेने गया था युवक, दोनों में झगड़ा हुआ और युवक ने कर ली थी आत्महत्या

पत्नी को लेने ससुराल गोकुलपुरा गांव आए एक युवक के साथ उसके काका ससुर ने मारपीट की। पत्नी के साथ जाने से मनाकर करने पर हुए विवाद के बाद यह मारपीट की गई। इसके बाद ईश्वर का शव फंदे से लटका मिला। युवक के परिजनों की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर पत्नी और काका ससुर को आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का आरोप लगाते हुए हत्या का प्रकरण दर्ज कराया।

पुलिस ने इस मामले में युवक के काका ससुर कन्हैयालाल पुत्र जीवा कटारा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। थानाधिकारी दिलीपदान चारण ने बताया कि हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज होने के बाद पुलिस ने अनुसंधान शुरू किया। मृतक​ के काका ससुर गोकुलपुरा निवासी कन्हैयालाल को डिटेन कर अनुसंधान किया। इस दौरान जांच में पाया कि 10 नवंबर की रात 8 बजे ईश्वर डामोर अपनी पत्नी गीता को लेने के लिए ससुराल गया था।

वहां पर उसकी पत्नी व पुत्र को ले जाने के लिए कहा। गीता ने इनकार कर दिया तो दोनों के बीच झगड़ा हो गया। कन्हैयालाल ने ईश्वर के साथ लट्ठ से मारपीट की। ईश्वर के मामा डोलवरिया ओड़ा निवासी शंकरलाल रोत ने रिपोर्ट दी है। रिपोर्ट में शंका बताई कि ईश्वर के काका ससुर कन्हैया, इसकी पत्नी गीता व सास कमला, इनके परिजन ने ईश्वर के साथ मारपीट की है। खुलासा करने वाली टीम में हैड कांस्टेबल महिपालसिंह, भोपालसिंह, सुनील और खुशपाल सिंह शामिल थे।

नानी काे बताया मारपीट के बारे में
पुलिस के अनुसार ओड हनेला निवासी ईश्वर की शादी सात साल पहले गीता के साथ हुई थी। ईश्वर अहमदाबाद में मजदूरी करता था। लॉकडाउन में परिवार समेत हनेला आया था। 10 नवंबर की रात को ईश्वर के फोन नंबर से उसकी नानी पारी के मोबाइल पर कॉल आया कि वह ससुर के वहां पर गया था। आंगन में खांट पर बैठा था कि काका ससुर कन्हैया ने लठ मारा। जो मेरे सिर पर लगा।

एक बारगी वह बेहोश हो गया। बाद में होश आने पर वह मगरे के पास पहुंचा। इसके बाद ईश्वर का फोन बंद हो गया। इसके बाद ईश्वर के गांव से काका देवीलाल ​पुत्र हुका डामोर का फोन आया कि ईश्वर ने फांसी खा ली है। ईश्वर का शव खाखरे के पेड़ से बंधा हुआ है। पैर जमीन पर अड़ रहे थे। मौजे पहने हुए थे, जूते नहीं थे। पेंट के अंदर से खून निकल रहे थे। पेट पर चोट आई हुई थी। गले में खाट का पट्टा बांध हुआ था।

