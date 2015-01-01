पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीजन का पहला कोहरा:मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आगामी तीन-चार दिन तक हल्की बारिश होगी, सर्दी जोर पकडे़गी

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
डूंगरपुर में पहली बार शनिवार की सुबह कोहरे के बीच हुई। सुबह शहर सहित समूचे जिले में घना कोहरा की चादर छा गई। कोहरा छाने से दृश्यता पांच मीटर तक रह गई। नदी, तालाब व बांधों के आसपास के क्षेत्रों में कोहरा काफी घना रहा, यहां दृश्यता शून्य हो गई।

शनिवार को यह पहला मौका था जब लोगों ने इस सीजन का कोहरा देखा। बारिश के चलते जहां शनिवार को कोहरा छाया और सर्दी में इजाफा हुआ वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 19 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। कोहरा और सर्दी से लोगों की दिनचर्या भी प्रभावित रही।

मौसम विभाग की मानें तो आगामी तीन-चार दिन तक हल्की बारिश हो सकती है7 इस दौरान तापमान में गिरावट के साथ ही सर्दी का असर बढ़ जाएगा। कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र फलोज के कृषि विज्ञानी डॉ. सीएम बलाई के अनुसार अंचल में किसानों ने रबी की फसल की बुवाई करीब-करीब पूरी कर ली है। अनेक किसानों के खेतों में गेंहू, चना उग आए हैं तथा सरसों में फूल आने लगा है। अभी यह सर्दी की शुरूआत है जो रबी की फसल के लिए काफी फायदेमंद है।

अन्य प्रभाव जिनसे बनता है कोहरा: केवल आद्र्ता, ताप और दाब ही कोहरे के निर्माण के लिए काफी नहीं होते हैं। जैसा कि हम जानते हैं कि गैस से द्रव में बदलने के लिए पानी को गैस रहित सतह की जरूरत होती है। और यह सतह इनको मिलती है पानी के एक बूंद के सौवें भाग से। इन सूक्ष्म हिस्सों को संघनन न्यूक्लियाई या क्लाउड सीड कहते हैं। धूल मिट्टी, एरोसाल और तमाम प्रदूषक तत्व मिलकर संघनन न्यूक्लियाई या क्लाउड सीड का निर्माण करते हैं।

क्या है कोहरा, और कैसे बनता है : जब आद्रता हवा ऊपर उठकर ठंडी होती है तब जल वाष्प संघनित होकर जल की सूक्ष्म बूंदें बनाती है। कभी-कभी अनुकूल परिस्थितियों में हवा के बिना ऊपर उठे ही जल वाष्प जल की नन्हीं बूंदों में बदल जाती है तब हम इसे कोहरा कहते हैं। तकनीकी रूप से बूंदों के रूप में संघनित जल वाष्प के बादल को कोहरा कहा जाता है। जब कोहरे का धुएं के साथ मिश्रण होता है तो उसे धुंध (स्मॉग) कहते हैं। कुहासा या धुंध भी एक तरह का कोहरा ही होता है बस दृश्यता का अंतर होता है। यदि दृश्यता की सीमा एक किमी या इससे कम हो तो उसे कुहासा या धुंध कहते हैं।
कोहरा और कुहासा में अंतर,क्या होता है ड्यू प्वाइंट : कोहरा और कुहासा दोनों हवा के निलंबित कणों पर जल की सूक्ष्म बूंदों से बने होते हैं। इनमें जल की सूक्ष्म बूंदों के घनत्व के कारण अंतर होता है। वाहनों के लिए दृश्यता की 200 मीटर अधिकतम सीमा अधिक महत्वपूर्ण है। दृश्यता के 50 मीटर के कम हो जाने पर यातायात में अवरोध होते हैं। तापमान की वह अवस्था जिस पर हवा में मौजूद जल वाष्प संतृप्त होकर संघनित होना शुरू करती है।

