प्रकाश हत्याकांड:आरोपी ने मोबाइल पर देखे क्राइम शो, पुलिस के जांच तरीके को जाना

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रकाश हत्याकांड : हत्या करने से पहले रैकी की

प्रकाश हत्याकांड मामले में पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ जारी है। वहीं दूसरे आरोपी की तलाश के लिए पुलिस टीम दबिश दे रही है। पुलिस की ओर से जब मोबिन अहमद को पकड़ा और पूछताछ की तो सामने आया कि आरोपी टीवी पर आने वाले क्राइम शो देखता था। आरोपी ने अपने मोबाइल पर हत्या मामले में कितनी सजा होती है।

एफएसएल रिपोर्ट क्या होती है, फिंगर प्रिंट कैसे मिटाते हैंं, विसरा क्या होता है। मोबाइल के जरिए पुलिस आरोपी को कैसे पकड़ती है। इसकी पूरी स्टडी कर रखी थी। इसके अलावा अपने मोबाइल पर साइबर अपराध की पीडीएफ डाउनलोड कर रखी है ताकि वारदात के समय मोबाइल का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर बच जाऊं, लेकिन पुलिस आरोपी से एक कदम आगे आती है।

पुलिस ने इस ब्लाइंड मर्डर का खुलासा किया। जानकारी के अनुसार आरोपी ने मोबाइल फोन स्विच आफ रखा, लेकिन परंपरागत पुलिसिंग व तकनीक के जरिए पुलिस उस तक पहुंची। आरोपी ने वारदात वाली रात से पहले चेक किया कि कहां पर सीसीटीवी फुटेज है। कहां पर लोगों की आवाजाही नहीं है। कौनसा रास्ता सुनसान है।

उसी सुनसान वाले रास्ते पर हत्या की वारदात की है।आरोपी पांच दिन के रिमांड पर, बलरामपुर पुलिस से आरोपियों की ली जा रही जानकारी : पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार एक आरोपी को मंगलवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से पांच दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया गया। आरोपी से वारदात में प्रयुक्त धारदार हथियार की बरामदगी के लिए पूछताछ की जा रही है।

आरोपी की निशानदेही से धारदार हथियार बरामद करने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। थानाधिकारी रुपलाल मीणा ने बताया कि उत्तरप्रदेश के बलरामपुर जिले के बनकटवा निवासी मोबिन अहमद उर्फ शमीर ​पुत्र मोहम्मद सलीम को गिरफ्तार कर पांच दिन की रिमांड पर पूछताछ जारी है। ब​नकटवा निवासी आरोपी राशिद कुरैशी फरार चल रहा है। इसकी तलाश के लिए पुलिस टीम गठित की गई है। आरोपी को पकड़ने दबिश दी जा रही है। वहीं डूंगरपुर पुलिस ने आरोपियों के बारे में यूपी के बलरामपुर पुलिस से जानकारी ली जा रही है।

