ग्रहाें का फेर:397 साल बाद शनि और गुरु दोनों ग्रह 21 दिसंबर को होंगे सबसे करीब, सूर्योदय के दौरान बनेगी यह स्थिति

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • 21 को होगा साल का सबसे छोटा दिन और सबसे बड़ी होगी रात

सौर मंडल के सबसे बड़े ग्रह बृहस्पति और शनि 21 दिसंबर को 397 साल बाद एक दूसरे आसमान में छूते हुए दिखाई देंगे। यह संयोग इस साल के सबसे छोटे दिन 21 दिसंबर को देखने को मिलेगा। सूर्योदय के दौरान सुबह 7 बजकर 1 मिनट करीब दिखाई देंगे। ज्योतिषविद् निरंजन भट्ट ने बताया कि दोनों ग्रह उत्तराषाढ़ा नक्षत्र के तीसरे चरण में रहेंगे। 14 दिसंबर को ग्रहण के बाद ग्रहों के साथ आने से भी बदलाव नजर आएगा। 397 साल बाद होने वाली इस खगोलीय घटना को बेहद दुर्लभ माना जाता है।

21 दिसंबर को साल की सबसे बड़ी रात भी होगी। सौरमंडल का 5वां ग्रह गुरु और 6वां शनि, करीब हर साल 20 साल में करीब आते है। सदियों बाद ये ग्रह एक-दूसरे के सबसे करीब होंगे। इस खगोलीय घटना को ग्रेट कंजक्शन कहा जाता है। सन् 2000 में कंजक्शन की स्थिति बनी थी, लेकिन उस समय ये दोनों ग्रह सूर्य की ओर थे। इसी वजह से दिखाई नहीं दिए थे। अगला कंजक्शन 5 नवंबर 2040 और 10 अप्रैल 2060 को होगा। लेकिन ग्रेट कंजक्शन की स्थित 15 मार्च 2080 को होगी।

ऐसे पहचाना जा सकता है दोनों ग्रहों को : इन दिनों गुरु और शनि पश्चिम दिशा में दिखाई दे रहे हैं। सूर्य अस्त होने के बाद पश्चिम दिशा में दो ग्रहों की जोड़ी दिखाई दे रही है। इसमें ज्यादा चमकीला ग्रह बृहस्पति है और कम चमकीला ग्रह शनि है। ये दोनों ग्रह करीब 8 बजे अस्त हो जाते हैं। यानी 8 बजे के बाद दिखाई नहीं देते हैं। इसलिए इन्हें 8 बजे से पहले ही देखा जा सकता है। अब से 21 दिसंबर तक ये दोनों ग्रह रोज करीब आते दिखाई देंगे और 21 तारीख को गुरु-शनि एक साथ दिखेंगे।

ज्योतिषीय प्रभाव... कुंभ समेत 4 राशियोें को फायदा
ज्योतिषाचार्य के मुताबिक, दोनों ग्रह यानी बृहस्पति और शनि फिलहाल मकर राशि में हैं। ऐसा माना जाता है कि गुरु मकर राशि में नीच का होता है जबकि शनि इस राशि में होने पर बलवान हो जाता है। एक ही राशि में होते हुए दोनों 21 दिसंबर को सबसे करीब होंगे। ग्रहों की यह स्थिति मकर, कुंभ, धनु और मीन राशि के लिए ग्रहों का यह फेर जहां फायदेमंद साबित हाेगी वहीं अन्य आठ राशियों पर इसका असर सामान्य रहेगा।

इसलिए कहा जाता है ग्रेट कंजक्शन...
बृहस्पति सौर मंडल का पांचवां ग्रह है। शनि छठा ग्रह है। गुरु ग्रह को सूर्य की एक परिक्रमा करने में 11.86 साल लगते हैं। वहीं शनि सूर्य की परिक्रमा करने में 29.5 साल लगाता है। हर बार 19.6 साल में ये दोनों ग्रह करीब आते हैं। इस स्थिति को ही ग्रेट कंजक्शन कहा जाता है।

