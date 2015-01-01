पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केस दर्ज:875 वर्गफीट भूमि का इकरारनामा और रजिस्ट्री हुई 1750 वर्गफीट की

डूंगरपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • ओड़ा छोटा निवासी दो लोग व ओड़ा बड़ा निवासी एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

875 वर्गफीट कृषि भूमि का सौदा कर इकरारनामा लिखा गया था। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने परिवादी को धोखे में रख कर 1750 वर्गफीट भूमि की रजिस्ट्री करवा ली। अब विवाद की स्थिति बनने स्थिति सामने आई। इस पर परिवादी तरफ से बिछीवाड़ा पुलिस को इस मामले की शिकायत की गई। इस पर बिछीवाड़ा पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी की धारा में प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।

पुलिस में ओड़ा छोटा निवासी वीरजी पुत्र लाला पटेल ने गांव के ही भागचंद पुत्र नाथुजी कलाल, अमृतलाल पुत्र नाथुजी कलाल, ओड़ा बड़ा निवासी कृष्णकांत पुत्र देवजी पाटीदार के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया है। जांच एएसआई नरेंद्रसिंह को दी है। दरअसल, परिवादी की करौली के भुवनेश्वर में कृषि भूमि है। परिवादी ने रुपए की आवश्यकता होने के कारण 875 वर्गफीट कृषि भूमि को बेचने की चर्चा चलाई।

इस पर भागचंद ने 1.81 लाख रुपए में खरीदना तय किया। इसका इकरारनामा लिखा गया। इसके बाद रजिस्ट्री कराई गई। 12 अगस्त 2020 को आरोपियों ने स्वामित्व वाली जमीन पर अनाधिकृत रुप से अतिक्रमण करने पर विवाद हो गया। आरोपियों ने कहा कि यह जमीन हमारी है। गांव के पंचों को बुलाया गया। इस पर पटवारी से जानकारी लेने की बात हुई।

इसके बाद भूमि के सीमांकन व खाते की नकल लेने पर पता चला कि भागचंद के अलावा अमृतलाल के खाते में भूमि दर्ज होना बताया। इस पर परिवादी के पुत्र ने सब रजिस्ट्रार डूंगरपुर से पंजीयन की नकल प्राप्त की। इस पर परिवादी को आरोपियों की ओर से की गई धोखाधड़ी का पता चला। परिवादी की ओर से किए गए इकरार नामे में 875 वर्ग फीट भूमि का सौदा किया गया था।

आरोपियों ने धोखे में रख कर 1750 वर्ग फीट भूमि के बेचान की रजिस्टी करवा ली। परिवादी ने पुलिस को बताया कि आरोपियों ने सुनियोजित षडयंत्र के तहत तय इकरारनामे से अधिक की रजिस्ट्री करवा कर धोखाधड़ी की है।

