स्वीकृति:सालों बाद मिली पेंशन की स्वीकृति, पीपीओ आदेश लेकर विधिक सेवा के कार्यकर्ता पहुंचे बयोड़ा गांव

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • बुजुर्ग नाना रोत हर शिविर में दे चुका था अर्जी, हर बार एक ही जवाब- निरस्त हो गई

न्याय आपके द्वार की संकल्पना को साकार करने के उद्देश्य से राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर की ओर से संचालित ऑनलाइन विधिक सेवा शिविर दोवड़ा पंचायत समिति में म्हारी योजना म्हारो अधिकार 31 अक्टूबर तक चलाया गया। ऐसे समस्त अभ्यथियों व लाभार्थियों का चिन्हीकरण इस कार्यालय गठित टीमों की ओर से किया गया है जो केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार की जन कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का लाभ प्राप्त करने के हकदार हो। दरअसल, ग्राम पंचायत बयोडा के बुजुर्ग नाना पिता कचारा रोत निवासी कमलपुरा ने बताया कि पंचायत में जब भी शिविर होते तो मेरा फार्म भरा जाता लेकिन पेंशन स्वीकृत नही होती। जब

सरपंच से या सचिव से पूछने पर पता चलता कि आवेदन निरस्त हो गया है। कारण पूछने पर बताया जाता है कि आपके परिचय पत्र एवं आधार कार्ड में उम्र का गलत इन्द्राज होने के कारण पेंशन स्वीकृत नही हुई है। इससे हिम्मत हार चुका था एवं पेशन के फार्म भरना छोड़ दिया। इसके बाद म्हारी योजना म्हारो अधिकार के तहत विधिक सेवा शिविर का आयोजन के दौरान उनके कार्यकर्ता प्रार्थी के घर गए। मेरा फार्म भरवाकर एवं

दस्तावेज भी ले गए। कुछ दिन बाद मेरे घर पर पेशन स्वीकृति का पीपीओ आदेश लेकर विधिक सेवा के कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित हुए। अभियान म्हारी योजना म्हारो अधिकार आॅनलाईन विधिक सेवा शिविर के माध्यम से कई लोगो के बरसों से अटके हुए कार्य भी सुगमता से होना जाहिर किया।

