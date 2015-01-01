पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा बैठक:निर्माणाधीन कार्यों की सूची मांगी, कामों की गुणवत्ता की रिपोर्ट अब एसडीएम देंगे

डूंगरपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भूतपूर्व छात्र जो उच्च पदों पर सेवा कर रहे है, उनके नाम स्कूल पट्ट पर लिखे जाएंगे

जिला कलेक्टर सुरेश कुमार ओला ने सोमवार को साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक में सभी विभागों के अधिकारियों से विभागों के कार्यों की रिपोर्ट ली। इस दौरान विभागीय अधिकारियों को कहा कि भविष्य में उनके विभागों के कार्यों की प्रगति एवं गुणवत्ता के संबंध में एसडीएम से रिपोर्ट ली जाएगी। जिला कलेक्टर ओला ने शिक्षा विभाग की जिला रैकिंग पैरामीटरों पर प्रगति की सराहना की।

इस माह जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को एसएमसी, एसडीएमसी पंजीयन, 80 जी प्रमाण-पत्र, अनुपयोगी सामग्री को निस्तारण करने के निर्देश दिए है। विद्यालयों के भूतपूर्व छात्र जो उच्च पदों पर सेवा कर रहे है, उनके नाम स्कूल पट्ट पर संधारित कराने एवं उन्हें विद्यालय में आमंत्रित करने का सुझाव दिया, ताकि छात्र उनसे प्रेरित हो सकें।

जिला कलेक्टर ओला ने समसा के अन्तर्गत निर्माणधीन कार्यों की उपखण्ड वार सूची भेजने, निर्माणधीन कार्यों की गुणवत्ता सुनिश्चित करने निर्देश दिए। शनिवार को औचक निरीक्षण के दौरान राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय बावड़ी (चिखली) में निर्माणधीन कार्य की गुणवत्ता जांच रिपोर्ट करने के लिए अतिरिक्त परियोजना अधिकारी को निर्देशित किया है।

जिला कलेक्टर ओला ने पशुपालन विभाग के सहायक निदेशक को ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में लोगों को पशु टीकाकरण एआई एवं दुग्ध उत्पादन बढ़ाने जागरूक करने के निर्देश दिए इससे किसानों, पशुपालकों की आय बढ़े। उन्होंने सहायक निदेशक को सब डिवीजन एवं पंचायत वार कार्यों एवं योजनाओं की प्रगति रिपोर्ट दो दिन के अंदर प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए।

कलेक्टर ने इंदिरा रसोई योजना के बारे में जानकारी लेते हुए अब तक रसोई का फायदा लेने वाले लोगों की संख्या लिखे एवं दैनिक लक्ष्य 100 प्रतिशत प्राप्ति के लिए निर्देश दिए। नगरपरिषद आयुक्त ने बताया कि संचालित इंदिरा रसोई में भोजन करने वाले लोगों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। ‘जन आंदोलन के तहत लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है।

नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के तहत लोगों को मास्क वितरित किए जा रहे हैं। कलेक्टर ओला ने अधीक्षण अभियंता सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग से जानकारी लेकर निर्देश दिए कि जो भी कार्य पेडिंग है उन्हें शीघ्र पूरा करवाए। सड़कों की मरम्मत जल्दी करवाने के निर्देश दिये है। इस दौरान बैठक में एडीएम कृष्णपाल सिंह चौहान, अधीक्षण अभियंता सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग, अधीक्षण अभियंता अजमेर विद्य़ुत वितरण निगम लिमिटेड, नगरपरिषद आयुक्त, मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी, अधीक्षण अभियंता पीएचईडी, सहायक निदेशक पशुपालन विभाग, जिला रसद अधिकारी एवं समस्त जिला स्तरीय अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

