जांच:बीट कांस्टेबल पर पंचायत क्षेत्र में शराब की दुकानों को बढ़ावा देने का आरोप, जांच होगी

सीमलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
साकरसी में शुक्रवार काे कलेक्टर की रात्रि चौपाल हुई। कलेक्टर सुरेशकुमार ओला के अनुपस्थित हाेने के कारण चौपाल सीमलवाड़ा एसडीएम अनिलकुमार जैन की अध्यक्षता में हुई। तहसीलदार जगदीशचंद्र बामणिया, नया तहसीलदार महिपाल कलाल, ब्लॉक सीएचएमओ नरेंद्र प्रजापत, पुलिस उपाधीक्षक रामेश्वर लाल, विकास अधिकारी हरिकेश मीणा, सरपंच जसोदा मालीवाड़, एईएन ललित पंड्या, डिस्काॅम एईएन हर्षद पंचाल सहित विभागों के प्रतिनिधि मौजूद रहे।

जिसमें तमाम विभागों के प्रतिनिधि द्वारा अपने-अपने विभागों की विभिन्न योजनाओं के बारे में मौजूद लोगों को जानकारी उपलब्ध कराई। पूर्व सरपंच दिनेश मालीवाड ने साकरसी के लिए सीएससी केंद्र खुलवाने की मांग रखी। उन्हाेंने ने बताया की पिछले लम्बे समय से इस गांव में सीएचसी खाेलने का बड़ा मुद्दा हैं।

जिस पर एसडीएम द्वारा मौके पर मौजूद बीसीएचएमओ को समस्या के बारे में जानकारी दे कर अग्रिम विभागीय कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही डिस्काॅम एईएन हर्षद पंचाल द्वारा विद्युत विभाग की कुसुम योजना के बारे में जानकारी उपलब्ध करते हुए बताया कि क्षेत्र के किसान अपने फीडर में अधिकतम 90% किसान कार्यालय में कुसुम योजना का आवेदन कर खेती के लिए 24 घंटा निर्बाध रूप से बिजली प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

वही चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से जननी सुरक्षा योजना में बालक व बालिका दोनों को हुई सहयोग राशि की जानकारी दी। पूर्व सरपंच दिनेश मालीवाड ने क्षेत्र के बीट कांस्टेबल के बारे में पंचायत क्षेत्र में शराब की दुकानों को बढ़ावा देने की शिकायत की। जिस पर पुलिस उपाधीक्षक द्वारा कहां की उक्त कांस्टेबल के बारे में जांच कर जरूरत पड़ी तो हटाने की बात कही। साथ ही हथकड़ी शराब की जानकारी चाैपाल में दी। जिस अतिरिक्त पुलिस उपाधीक्षक रामेश्वर लाल सिंह ने अपने माेबाइल सभी लोगो नाेट कराते हुए हथकड़ी शराब सहित क्राइम संबंधित जानकारी देने की बात कही।

खाद्य सुरक्षा में नाम जुड़वाने में हो रही परेशानियों के बारे में उपखंड अधिकारी ने संबंधित पंचायत व पटवारी से सत्यापित कर कार्यालय पहुंचाएं। राज्य सरकार की ओर से स्वीकृति जारी हाेने के बाद याेजना का लाभ दिया जाएगा। अपात्र होने की स्थिति में फार्म को अस्वीकृत कर दिया जाएगा। इस मौके पर डॉ मनीष मीणा, पवन पाटीदार, सचिव बसंतलाल डामोर, चंद्रकांत बंजारा, कार्यवाहक सीडीपीओ मीना भट्ट, सूर्यकांता डामोर सहित स्वास्थ्य कर्मी व आंगनबाड़ी मौजूद रहे।

